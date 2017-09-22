Buckeyes sweep Lady Raiders

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Simply put, it was a night to forget for the River Valley High School volleyball squad.

That’s because the visiting Raiders got swept, and in the second game got blanked, by the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes 25-14, 25-0 and 25-14 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division tilt inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.

The loss left the Lady Raiders at 2-12, as they remain winless in the TVC Ohio at 0-7.

After opening the season at 2-1, River Valley suffered its 11th consecutive defeat.

Nelsonville-York, with the win, raised its record to 8-5 — and to 5-2 in the division.

In that second-game shutout, the Raiders opened with the serve, but the Buckeyes got a sideout on Mary Kate McCulloch’s kill.

After that, believe it or not, Nelsonville-York’s Alexis Bostater served for 24 consecutive points — putting the Buckeyes up 2-0.

As part of those 24 markers, Bostater served up six aces, three of which were in a row to make it 5-0.

She ended up with nine aces overall.

In the third game, Bostater kept the serve to open the set, and scored the first three points including a pair of aces.

In all, Bostater served 27 consecutive times before the Raiders finally got a point on a Buckeye attack error.

Nelsonville-York scored a massive 29 straight points to close the first game and open the third, as Kyla Henderson had three aces in another 10-point unanswered stretch to make it 14-2.

At that point, the Buckeyes had won 40 of 42 points against the Raiders.

Bostater — the N-Y setter — amounted 25 assists, while Sidney Fick finished with a dozen kills, while Henderson had nine kills and five aces.

The Buckeyes completed the season sweep of River Valley, as Nelsonville-York won in four games in the initial meeting on Aug. 29.

The Raiders, after facing Federal Hocking on Saturday, return to TVC Ohio action on Tuesday night when they host Wellston.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

