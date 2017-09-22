Highanders edge Point, 1-0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A loss that you can, somewhat, live with.

Owen Stoll scored the only goal of the night 23 minutes into regulation, allowing host Huntington to hold on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Point Pleasant boys soccer team at Scotland Yard.

The Black Knights (6-5-1) put together a defensive masterpiece against the larger, Class AAA-sized Highlanders (10-4-1), but the guests ultimately had one small breakdown over the course of 80 minutes — and Stoll made the Red and Black pay for it.

Stoll, a sophomore, received a pass from classmate Foster Jones in front of the Point goal and buried the shot in the back of an empty net, giving HHS a 1-0 cushion.

The Black Knights had a handful of opportunities the rest of the way, but none of those chances ended up being lucky.

Despite a sizable 15-6 advantage in total shot attempts, Huntington only came away with an 8-3 edge in shots on goal. The hosts also claimed a 10-0 advantage in corner kicks, while Point Pleasant was whistled for five of the seven fouls in the match.

The guests received seven saves from keeper Zach Rediger, who came up with a huge save on a second half penalty kick by Jordan Merry.

Following the setback, Wood was pleased with how well his troops battled for a good majority of the game — particularly against a larger program in its own backyard.

“We played a highly-organized and disciplined game for 79 of the 80 minutes. That one minute, however, cost us a result,” Wood said. “Huntington is fast and solid, both with and without the ball. We didn’t have a lot of offensive presence, but we expected that and we played solid and created three of four great opportunities for ourselves. We were in it until the very end.”

Point Pleasant returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Warren, then welcomes both St. Marys and Parkersburg South on Wednesday and Thursday for matches at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

