Blue Devils, Dragons tie again

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — After an original site switch, and after both season meetings, Gallia Academy and Fairland didn’t exactly settle anything on the soccer pitch this year.

That’s because, for the second time this campaign, the Blue Devils and Dragons played to a draw — this time on Thursday night to a 1-1 score on Fairland’s home surface.

In the Blue Devils’ season opener, on Aug. 23 in a match moved to Gallia Academy’s Lester Field, the two Ohio Valley Conference foes finished tied at 2-2.

Thus, given the latest stalemate, Gallia Academy’s record is now 1-5-3 — and is 1-2-2 in the OVC.

The Dragons, in the conference, dropped to an even 2-2-2.

Rock Hill, at 4-0-1, maintains the OVC lead.

The Blue Devils’ other draw was a non-league scoreless outcome in the rain at Point Pleasant.

Gallia Academy got its goal on Thursday in the opening half — when junior Justin Day scored with exactly four-and-a-half minutes remaining.

However, that 1-0 advantage didn’t last long, as the Dragons got the equalizer on a Tyler Webb penalty kick with only four minutes and seven seconds gone by in the second half.

The 1-1 score held up the rest of the way, despite the Dragons out-shooting the Blue Devils by a commanding count of 15-6.

Of those 15 shots, eight were on goal — as GAHS senior goalkeeper Pierce Wilcoxon made seven saves, including his final stop in the final minute.

Day took four shots for Gallia Academy, as Andrew Toler and Tristan Posley posted a single shot apiece.

Four of the Blue Devils’ six shots were on goal.

Fairland also held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks, as Morgan Stanley attempted both for Gallia Academy.

Trenton Baumgard took four for the Dragons, with Devon Lucas kicking the other.

Webb, Baumgard and Clayton Bloss all attempted three shots for the Dragons.

Gallia Academy returned to the road, and returned to non-league action, on Saturday at Circleville.

