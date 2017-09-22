Lady Spartans slip past Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — They didn’t get the win, but the Lady Marauders put up a fight.

The Meigs volleyball team rallied back from down two-games-to-none to force a fifth game on Thursday evening at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, but Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Alexander held off the Lady Marauders in the deciding game to improve to 6-1 in the seven-team league.

Meigs (6-9, 3-4 TVC Ohio) led 1-0 in the opening game, but surrendered four straight points to Alexander, which never relinquished the advantage on its way to a 25-14 victory.

The Lady Marauders scored the first five points of the second game and extended the advantage as to many as seven points at 11-4, again at 15-8 and for the final time at 17-10. The Lady Spartans tied the game for the first time at 23, then tied it again at 24 and finally at 25. AHS took its first lead of Game 2 at 26-25 and then scored the next point to move ahead 2-0 in the match.

After five lead changes and 11 ties in Game 3, the Lady Spartans made it to match-point with a four-point lead. Meigs regained the service and was within three points at 24-21. Then, MHS junior Marissa Noble rattled off five straight service points to give the hosts a 26-24 win and force a fourth game.

In Game 4, the guests led by as much as three early on, but Meigs took the edge at 9-8 and never trailed again. The Lady Marauders led by as many as seven points on their way to the 25-20 victory, which evened the match at two games apiece.

Meigs claimed the first point of the deciding fifth game, but Alexander claimed the next nine points and eventually won the finale by a 15-6 margin.

Noble led the Maroon and Gold with 11 service points, followed by McKenzie Ohlinger with nine. Maddie Fields, Kassidy Betzing and Bre Lilly each had seven points, with Fields earning a trio of aces. Maci Hood finished four points in the setback, while Saelym Larsen chipped in with one point.

Betzing led Meigs at the net with 10 kills and two blocks, followed by Noble with nine kills and two blocks. Paige Denney marked five kills for the hosts, while Fields and Hood each had three kills, with Fields posting a team-best 25 assists.

Ohlinger and Larsen each had one kill for Meigs, with Ohlinger also earning a block. The Lady Marauder defense came up with 78 digs, led by Betzing with 20.

For the match, Meigs finished with only five serving errors and 11 hitting errors.

Alexander also defeated Meigs in straight games at ‘The Alley’ on Aug. 29. The Lady Marauders will conclude their four-game home-stand with a non-conference tilt against Warren on Monday.

