Lady Wildcats down Meigs in dual

BEVERLY, Ohio — Squeezing in one final dual match before Monday’s sectional tournament, the Meigs High School girls golf squad lost to Waterford on Thursday at Lakeside Golf Course.

The six-person Lady Marauders shot a team score of 196, while Waterford — aiming for a third consecutive Division II state tournament appearance — fired a team tally of 160.

There were eight members of the Lady Wildcats which played, although the top four scores counted towards the team total.

Fort Frye was represented by one golfer on Thursday, as Madison Duskey posted a 50.

For the Lady Marauders, their counting scores included a 46 from Kylee Robinson, a 48 by MiKayla Radcliffe, a 49 by Shalynn Mitchell and a 53 from Caitlin Cotterill.

Their two non-counting cards were Lydia Edwards with a 59 and Shelby Whaley with a 63.

All of the Lady Wildcats’ top six scores broke 48, including the 37 by match medalist Ashley Offenberger.

Kenzie Dietz fired a 38, while Liz Leach added a 42 and Abby Eichmiller a 43 for their other counting marks.

Bri Hart had a 44 and Alicia Dickenson shot a 47 for the first two non-counting tallies.

Meigs — along with Eastern, Gallia Academy, River Valley, South Gallia and Southern — will all compete in the Division II sectional tournament on Monday.

Waterford will play in that sectional as well.

Tee time is set for 9 a.m. at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediaimidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106