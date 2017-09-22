Lady Knights sweep Hannan

ASHTON, W.Va. — They both entered with winning streaks, but only one could leave that way.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team picked up its fourth consecutive victory while snapping host Hannan’s two-match win streak on Thursday night following a 25-10, 25-9, 25-10 decision in a battle between Mason County programs.

The visiting Lady Knights (8-1) matched a season-high with their fourth consecutive match decision while also earning their sixth straight-game triumph of the year. The Lady Cats, conversely, fell to 2-6 overall with the setback.

The Red and Black led wire-to-wire in each of the first two games and also took a 2-0 lead in the finale, but Hannan answered with three consecutive points to claim its only lead of the night at 3-2.

Point Pleasant broke serve to knot things up at three, then reeled off three more points for a permanent lead at 6-3. The Blue and White broke serve to close back to within two points, but the guests countered by scoring nine of the next 11 points en route to a commanding 15-6 edge.

The Lady Cats were never closer than eight points (15-7) the rest of the way as Point Pleasant score 10 of the final dozen points en route to wrapping up the straight-game outcome.

Finding a consistent rhythm proved to be quite difficult for the Lady Knights, but mostly due to a service attack that produced 16 aces over the course of the night.

PPHS coach Marla Cottrill noted that she was happy with the ultimate result, but she was also hoping for a little more than just a strong service game.

“We’ll take the win any time, but there were little things tonight that show me what we need to work on moving forward,” Cottrill said. “If we are going to have high expectations for this year, we have to play at a higher level than our competition. It’s a good win, but we have to find it in ourselves to be motivated to play. We cannot just show up and expect to win, regardless of who we are playing.”

For new HHS coach Becky Ferrell, she was actually pleased with how well her troops battled against a bigger school with a much better record. The better team won, but she still had plenty of reason to be optimistic about the past week.

“Our girls battled, they played hard and they put their hearts into it. They did the best they could and that is all I can ask,” Ferrell said. “We’ve had a good week, with the exception of tonight, but I’m hoping our kids will bounce back and be ready to go again next time.”

Point Pleasant jumped out to leads of 5-0, 8-1 and 18-4 in the opener before claiming a 15-point win. The guests also led 5-0, 8-1 and 19-7 in Game 2 before taking a 16-point decision for a 2-0 match advantage.

Gracie Cottrill led the Lady Knights with 15 service points and Madison Hatfield followed with 11 points. Brenna Dotson and Olivia Dotson were next with seven points apiece, while Peyton Jordan and Mackenzie Freeman respective chipped in six and five points.

Sami Saunders contributed two points and Haley Milhoan completed the scoring with one point. Brenna Dotson led the guests with four aces, while Cottrill and Olivia Dotson each recorded three aces.

Lanea Cochran led the Point net attack with four kills and two blocks. Olivia Dotson was next with three kills ad Brenna Dotson added two kills, while Cottrill and Hatfield also had a kill apiece.

Pammie Ochs paced HHS with three service points, followed by Jessica Dalton, Kassidee Bush and Cassidy Duffer with two points apiece. Josie McCoy also had one service point in the setback.

Bush and Hailey White each had a kill for the Lady Cats.

Point Pleasant returns to action Monday when it travels to Mason for another Mason County battle with Wahama at 6 p.m.

Hannan travels to Covenant Christian on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

