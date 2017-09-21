Homecoming at Point, Wahama

Mount View Golden Knights (3-1) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (3-1)

Last Game: Mount View defeated Summers County 48-40, in Welch; Point Pleasant defeated Herbert Hoover 35-14 in Clendenin.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 23, 2016. Point Pleasant won 65-22 in Welch.

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 1 straight

MVHS offense last week: 230 rushing yards, 255 passing yards.

PPHS offense last game: 331 rushing yards, 104 passing yards.

MVHS offensive leaders last week: QB Elijah Collier 15-29 209 yards, 2TDs; RB Elijah Barner 25 carries, 178 yards, 3TDs.

PPHS offensive leaders last game: QB Cason Payne 14-17-0 104, 1TD; RB Justin Brumfield 12 carries, 160 yards; WR Josh Wamsley 6 receptions, 47 yards.

MVHS defense last week: 256 rushing yards, 124 passing yards.

PPHS defense last game: 108 rushing yards, 135 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. The Big Blacks are back at home for the first time since their season opening loss to Mingo Central. The Red, Black and White haven’t had back-to-back home losses since 2007, when Winfield and Wayne claimed consecutive victories at PPHS. Point Pleasant won’t be home again until Oct. 13 when it hosts Meigs.

2. In last season’s meeting, Point Pleasant led 58-0 before being outscored 22-to-7 down the stretch. In that game, PPHS had four rushing touchdowns, three passing scores, as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a safety.

3. Point Pleasant reached a pair of milestones last Friday. The Big Blacks surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground and now have 1,006 rushing yards on the season. With last week’s win, Point Pleasant improved its all-time football record to 500-443-26, dating back to 1921.

4. Even with a 3-1 record, Mount View has been outscored by a 125-to-124 count so far this year. PPHS is outscoring opponents by a 143-to-71 count, including 96-to-43 before halftime.

5. Point Pleasant is currently tied for 11th in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings. A total of nine schools in Class AA currently have 3-1 records. In Class A, Mount View is tied for ninth and one of seven 3-1 schools.

Federal Hocking Lancers (0-4, 0-3) at Wahama White Falcons (0-4, 0-3)

Last Week: Federal Hocking lost to Eastern 35-14, in Tuppers Plains; Wahama lost to Belpre 42-20, in Belpre.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 23, 2016. Wahama won 20-0 in Stewart.

Current head-to-head streak: Wahama has won 8 straight.

FHHS offense last week: (-23) rushing yards, 140 passing yards.

WHS offense last week: 240 rushing yards, 78 passing yards.

FHHS offensive leaders last week: QB Hunter Smith 8-18-0 140 yards, 1TD; RB Adam Douglas 9 carries, 22 yards, TD; WR Branden Gould 4 receptions, 50 yards.

WHS offensive leaders last week: RB Christian Thomas 16 carries, 101 yards, 1TD.

FHHS defense last week: 233 rushing yards, 135 passing yards.

WHS defense last week: 94 rushing yards, 204 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Federal Hocking last defeated Wahama on Sept. 2, 2006, in Mason. The Lancers won that game 14-7 and went on to qualify for the postseason for the first, and only time in school history.

2. One team’s skid will end on Friday. Wahama has lost nine straight decisions and is 0-4 for the first time since 1999. The Lancers have lost 25 consecutive games, including 20 straight league matchups.

3. In last season’s meeting, Wahama outgained the Lancers 373-to-121, including 315-to-99 on the ground. All but 132 of Wahama’s 373 yards were recorded by players who are back for WHS this fall.

4. So far this fall, WHS has been outgained by a 1,203-to-852, including just a 620-to-603 margin on the ground. Wahama’s rushing attack has been paced by senior Christian Thomas, who has 312 yards and four touchdowns on 71 totes this season.

5. Wahama is rated tied for 34th in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings. WHS is 1-of-10 schools in Class A without a win entering Week 5. In Ohio’s Region 23, Federal Hocking is one of two winless schools.

Wahama senior Bryton Grate (3) looks for a lead block from classmate Johnnie Board (15), during the White Falcons’ six-point loss on Sept. 8 in Racine, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.22-WAH-Grate.jpg Wahama senior Bryton Grate (3) looks for a lead block from classmate Johnnie Board (15), during the White Falcons’ six-point loss on Sept. 8 in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

