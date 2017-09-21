River Valley hosts Marauders

Meigs Marauders (2-2, 1-0) at River Valley Raiders (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week: Meigs defeated Vinton County 28-21, in Rocksprings; River Valley lost to Nelsonville-York 47-7, in Nelsonville.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 23, 2016. Meigs won 38-34 in Rocksprings.

Current head-to-head streak: Meigs has won 13 straight.

MHS offense last week: 291 rushing yards, 92 passing yards.

RVHS offense last week: 61 rushing yards, 135 passing yards.

MHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cory Cox 10-19-0 92 yards, 2TDs; RB Zach Bartrum 19 carries, 146 yards; WR Cole Adams 4 receptions, 30 yards, 1TD.

RVHS offensive leaders last week: QB Parick Brown 11-31-1 135 yards, 1TD; RB Cole Young 5 carries, 35 yards; WR Dustin Barber 9 receptions, 97 yards, 1TD.

MHS defense last week: 118 rushing yards, 229 passing yards.

RVHS defense last week: 243 rushing yards, 340 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. The last time River Valley defeated Meigs was Sept. 5, 2003 in Cheshire. In the 13 meetings since then, MHS has outscored the Raiders by a 511-to-187 margin. The Marauders are 20-3 all-time against the Raiders.

2. In last season’s meeting, the Marauders led 32-0 at halftime before the Raiders battled back to within four points. Meigs outgained RVHS 370-to-225 in that game, including 279-to-200 on the ground. Both teams have their leading rusher back from last year’s game, in RVHS quarterback Patrick Brown and MHS halfback Lane Cullums.

3. Meigs didn’t have a 100-yard rusher through the first three games, but two Marauders passed the century mark last week. Along with Bartrum’s 146 yards on 19 tries,Cullums had 115 yards and one touchdown on 18 totes.

4. The River Valley defense had only allowed 101 total passing yards prior last week’s loss at Nelsonville-York. The Raiders have now allowed opponents to gain 1,442 yards this fall, with 1,001 of those yards coming on the ground.

5. Meigs’ last trip to Bidwell was on Sept. 25, 2015, and resulted in a 26-21 Marauders’ win. Meigs has won its last seven games played in Gallia County, with the its last setback coming to GAHS on Aug. 27, 2004. RVHS has not defeated a visiting MHS squad since 1994.

Eastern Eagles (2-2, 1-1) at South Gallia Rebels (2-2, 1-1)

Last Week: Eastern defeated Federal Hocking 35-14, in Tuppers Plains; South Gallia defeated Manchester 32-28, in Mercerville.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 23, 2016. Eastern won 40-15 in Tuppers Plains.

Current head-to-head streak: Eastern has won 2 straight.

EHS offense last week: 233 rushing yards, 135 passing yards.

SGHS offense last week: 114 rushing yards, 75 passing yards.

EHS offensive leaders last week: QB Nate Durst 9-14-0 135 yards, 2TDs;RB Josh Brewer 19 carries, 205 yards, 1TD; WR Blaise Facemyer 5 receptions, 67 yards.

SGHS offensive leaders last week: QB Kyle Northup 3-5-0 60 yards;RB Jeffrey Sheets 19 carries, 167 yards, 2TDs; WR Jacob Birtcher 3 receptions, 57 yards, 1TD.

EHS defense last week: (-23) rushing yards, 140 passing yards.

SGHS defense last week: 240 rushing yards, 17 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. In the 17 all-time meetings between EHS and SGHS, the Eagles hold an 12-6 edge with a 542-to-282 scoring advantage. Eastern is 5-4 against SGHS when the game is played in Gallia County. Eastern’s last trip to Mercerville was on Sept. 25 2015, and resulted in a 26-21 EHS win.

2. The teams combined for eight scores in last year’s meeting, but only two players that crossed the goal line in last year’s meeting are back this fall, in Eastern’s Nate Durst and Blaise Facemyer. EHS more than doubled SGHS in that Eagle win, outgaining the Rebels 526-to-258, including 283-to-zero through the air.

3. After back-to-back scoreless games to start the year, the EHS offense has found paydirt 11 times over the last two weeks. Nine of Eastern’s scores have been of the rushing variety. The Eagle running game has accounted for 705 of the 938 yards of total offense for EHS this fall.

4. The Rebels had a season-high 19 first downs in last week’s game. South Gallia now has 1,015 yards on the season, 929 of which are rushing yards. Of the 13 touchdowns scored by SGHS, 11 have been on the ground.

5. Eastern and South Gallia’s lone common opponent to this point is the season is Federal Hocking. The Eagles topped FHHS by 21 points last week in Tuppers Plains, while the Rebels defeated the Lancers 42-6 in Week 2 at SGHS.

Belpre Golden Eagles (2-2, 2-1) at Southern Tornadoes (3-1, 1-1)

Last Week: Belpre defeated Wahama 42-20, in Belpre; Southern lost to Miller 22-0, in Hemlock.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 23, 2016. Southern won 34-18 in Belpre.

Current head-to-head streak: Southern has won 1 straight.

BHS offense last week: 94 rushing yards, 204 passing yards.

SHS offense last week: N/A.

BHS offensive leaders last week: QB Brandon Simonette 18-21-0 203 yards, 3TDs; RB Tajzae Reams 9 carries, 54 yards, 1TD; WR Jesse Collins 8 receptions, 40 yards, 1TD.

SHS offensive leaders last week: N/A.

BHS defense last week: 230 rushing yards, 78 passing yards.

SHS defense last week: 377 rushing yards, 10 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Since joining the TVC Hocking, Belpre is 3-4 against Southern. However, BHS has outscored the Tornadoes by a 152-121 clip, despite the Golden Eagles being on the losing end of the only two shut outs in the series. Belpre rather enjoyed its last trip to Racine, winning 42-6 on Sept. 25, 2015.

2. In last seasons’ meeting, Southern charged out to a 34-0 lead before surrendering 18 unanswered points. The Tornadoes ougained BHS 461-to-193 in that game, with a 316-to-97 edge on the ground.

3. Last week, Southern was shut out for the first time since Oct. 19, 2012, when Trimble blanked the Tornadoes in Racine. SHS hadn’t been shut out on the road since a Sept. 23, 2011 trip to Meigs.

4. The Tornadoes have started games off on the right foot, outscoring teams 78-to-9 before halftime, but SHS has been outscored 40-to-21 after the break.

5. To this point in the season the lone common opponent for Belpre and Southern is Wahama. SHS outgained the White Falcons 327-to-209 in a a 27-21 double overtime victory in Week 3. Meanwhile, WHS outgained Belpre by 10 yards, but the Golden Eagles rolled to a 42-20 victory last week.

Portsmouth Trojans (2-2, 1-0) at Gallia Academy Blue Devils (2-2, 1-0)

Last Week: Portsmouth defeated Rock Hill 31-28, in Pedro; Gallia Academy defeated Chesapeake 34-21, in Gallipolis.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 23, 2016. Portsmouth won 45-14 in Portsmouth.

Current head-to-head streak: Portsmouth has won 1 straight.

PHS offense last week: 238 rushing yards, 95 passing yards.

GAHS offense last week: 254 rushing yards, 37 passing yards.

PHS offensive leaders last week: QB Isaac Kelly 6-9-1 95 yards, 1TD; RB Isaac Kelly 15 carries, 90 yards, 2TDs; WR Deanta Parker 3 receptions, 55 yards.

GAHS offensive leaders last week: QB Justin McClelland 5-12-1 37 yards, 1TD; RB Jacob Campbell 21 carries, 123 yards, 2TDs; WR Cade Roberts 2 receptions, 16 yards.

PHS defense last week: 291 rushing yards, (-4) passing yards.

GAHS defense last week: 271 rushing yards, 42 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Gallia Academy holds a 17-11-1 all-time record over Portsmouth. From 2006-to-2014 these teams met consecutively as part of the SEOAL. During that time Gallia Academy held a 7-2 record over Portsmouth. The Trojans’ last trip to Gallipolis was on Oct. 10, 2014, and resulted in a 24-15 GAHS win.

2. Prior to last fall, GAHS had topped PHS in five straight meetings. In last season’s game, the Trojans outgained the Blue Devils 362-to-181, including 321-to-131 on the ground. Portsmouth also benefited from a 3-0 edge in the turnover battle in that game.

3. After four games, Gallia Academy is ranked tied for 10th in the Region 15 standings. GAHS is one of six teams in the region with a .500 record, and the Blue Devils are highest ranked among that sextet. In Region 19, Portsmouth is ranked 13th and is one of seven 2-2 teams.

4. The middle two quarters have been Gallia Academy’s best through its first four games. The Blue Devils have outscored opponents 38-to-13 in the second frame, while holding a 27-to-20 edge in the third period.

5. Gallia Academy is allowing 309 yards per game this fall, while gaining 304.3 yards per game. The Blue Devils are plus-3 in the turnover battle and GAHS has four more first downs than its opponents.

River Valley sophomore Cole Young (24) runs behind a block from Brandon Call (11) during the Raiders’ Week 1 victory over Eastern in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.22-RV-Young.jpg River Valley sophomore Cole Young (24) runs behind a block from Brandon Call (11) during the Raiders’ Week 1 victory over Eastern in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

