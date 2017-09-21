Tornadoes 3rd at Greenhills

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — One last tune-up before the postseason.

In its final regular season match before the sectional tournament, the Southern golf team had its top-5 scores in the 40s and took third in a non-conference quad-match at Greenhills Country Club in Jackson County.

Ripley claimed victory in the match, posting a score of 169 in the play six, count four format. Three shots back of the victors, Ravenswood was second with a 172. The Tornadoes complied a 187 for third place, while Wirt County rounded out the field with a 233.

SHS senior Jonah Hoback led the Purple and Gold with a 45. Jensen Anderson was next with a 46, followed by Jarrett Hupp with a 47. Ryan Acree and Joey Weaver both fired rounds of 49, but only one counted toward the Tornado total. Southern’s other non-counting score was a 54 by Landen Hill.

Ripley was led by match medalist Cody Ramsey with a 39. Andrew Manley’s 40 was the Vikings’ next score, while Davis Haynes chipped in with a 43 and Treston Martin contributed a 47 to the winning cause. The non-counting scores for Ripley were a 48 by Corbin Campbell and 49 Darrel Shamblin.

Ravenswood was led by Carson Fox with a 41, followed by Ciah Kennedy with a 42 and Alex Easthom with a 43. Gavin Fox and Devin Raines each carded a 46 for the Red Devils, with only one counting toward the team total. Ravenswood’s other non-counting score was a 57 by Erikson Corbin.

Kyler Carper led Wirt County with a 50, while Tyler Boothe had a 55 and Hayden Archer recorded a 60. Brooklyn Smith and Drew Stutler had matching rounds of 68, with only one counting toward the Tiger total.

The Tornadoes begin postseason play on Wednesday in the Division III sectional at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

