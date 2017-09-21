Raiders 2nd at Lancer Invite

STEWART, Ohio — The River Valley Raiders placed second and the Eastern Lady Eagles finished fourth to lead the Ohio Valley Publishing area schools on Wednesday at the annual Federal Hocking Lancer Cross Country Invitational.

River Valley fielded full teams for both boys and girls, while Eastern’s girls also had a complete squad — as did the Meigs Marauder boys.

The Meigs girls only sported four runners, while Eastern’s boys and both South Gallia clubs had just two runners apiece.

Of the 11 boys teams which posted team scores, the Raiders captured runner-up honors with a total of 74 — thanks largely to crossing four runners within the top 15.

Nathaniel Abbott paced the Raiders with a seventh-place performance, completing the 5K course in 17 minutes and 17 seconds.

Fellow RVHS senior George Rickett was 11th in 18:08, while Rory Twyman (13th in 18:12) and Kyle Coen (14th in 18:13) crossed just once place and one second apart.

The final three River Valley scorers were Cole Franklin (34th in 19:05), Caleb McKnight (35th in 19:32) and Austin Livingston (42nd in 19:44).

Meigs, which was 11th as a team with a score of 288, had five runners compete — Brad Logan (58th in 20:33), Landon Davis (67th in 21:09), Colton Heater (74th in 21:35), Joseph Cotterill (92nd in 23:27) and Brandon Justis (101st in 26:04).

Eastern’s Owen Arix was 28th in 18:48, while teammate Colton Reynolds placed 32nd in 18:59.

For South Gallia, Garrett Frazee finished 31st in 18:55, while fellow freshman Griffin Davis was the 100th man across in 24:58.

There were 105 runners in the boys high school race, which was won by Warren junior Trent Sayre in 16 minutes and 22 seconds.

Athens, spearheaded by three individuals inside the top 10, captured the team championship with 46 points.

On the girls side, there were nine teams which posted team scores, as Athens completed the boys and girls sweep with an astounding tally of 25.

Warren (91) was five better than Fairfield Christian (96) for runner-up, as Eastern ended up fourth with 110 and River Valley fifth with 133.

The top five Eastern scorers — Jessica Cook (16th in 22:28), Ally Durst (18th in 22:31), Rhiannon Morris (25th in 23:00), Kaitlyn Hawk (29th in 23:50) and Whitney Durst (33rd in 24:02) — all finished within 17 spots of one another.

Rounding out the Eagle counting times were those of Lexa Hayes (43rd in 24:56) and Alyssa Howard (64th in 28:48).

Leading the Lady Raiders, and all OVP area girls on Wednesday, was senior Kenzie Baker in seventh overall in 21:23.

Hannah Culpepper placed 17th for River Valley in 22:30, while Josie Jones (32nd in 23:56), Akari Michimukai (41st in 24:45), Julia Nutter (59th in 27:59), Natosha Rankin (61st in 28:35) and Lexi Stout (70th in 30:10) were the other Lady Raider counting scores.

For Meigs, Taylor Swartz (36th in 24:17) and Caitlyn Rest (37th in 24:25) crossed back-to-back, while Madison Cremeans (44th in 25:07) and Carmen Doherty (58th in 27:28) were the other Marauder times.

Jessica Luther, who placed 30th in 23:53, and Alex Lu — who was 69th in 29:26 — were South Gallia’s only runners.

There were 81 runners in the girls high school race, as Athens senior Rebekah Shoup was the individual winner in 20 minutes and one second.

Visit www.baumspage.com for a complete list of results of the 2017 Federal Hocking Lancer Invitational.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

