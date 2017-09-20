Southern golfers win at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — You can divide them, but you still cannot conquer them.

The Southern golf team split up into two teams on Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course, but the Tornadoes’ A-team still came away with top honors in a six-team match held in Mason County.

The Southern A group defeated the field by 17 strokes after posting a final tally of 170. Eastern was the overall runner-up with a 187, while Wahama (211) edged out the SHS B-team (221) by 10 shots for third place.

River Valley was fifth overall with a 238, while Buffalo completed the team efforts with a 250.

Southern’s A-team recorded three of the top four individual scores, which included a 2-over par round of 37 for Jonah Hoback — the event medalist. Teammate Jarrett Hupp was one shot behind while finishing as the overall runner-up.

Jensen Anderson also shot a 43 for the SHS A squad, while Ryan Acree completed the winning tally with a 52.

Kaleb Honaker paced the Eagles with a 41, followed by matching efforts of 47 from Jasiah Brewer and Ryan Harbour. Nathan Hensley and Kate Hawk both had 52s for EHS, while Nick Durst also shot a 57.

Anthony Ortiz led the White Falcons with a 44 and Isaac Roush was next with a 53. Gage Smith and Dalton Kearns rounded out the team tally with respective efforts of 54 and 60, while Kyher Bush also shot a 65.

The Southern B-team was paced by Joey Weaver with a 45, followed by Landen Hill with a 51 and David Shaver with a 58. Clay Wamsley also fired a 67 to complete the team tally.

Aaron Burke led the Raiders with a 48 and Chloe Gee was next with a 59. Tyler Roberts and Hayley Cox completed the RVHS total with respective rounds of 65 and 66.

Justin Dean paced Buffalo with a 52 and Zach Witt was next with a 63. Zachary Garrison and Samuel Jiminez also carded rounds of 67 and 68 for the Bison.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.