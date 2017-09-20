Rio men maintain No. 4 ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Rio Grande remained No. 4 in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Tuesday night.

The RedStorm (5-1) tallied 449 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

Head coach Scott Morrissey’s squad posted a pair of wins last week – a 1-0 triumph over Indiana Tech and a 4-1 rout of then-No.10 Univeristy of Northwestern Ohio.

Rio Grande concludes a three-game homestand with a rare Sunday night game against former Mid-South Conference rival – and 10th-ranked – Lindsey Wilson College. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.

The Blue Raiders jumped four positions in this week’s poll.

Oklahoma Wesleyan remained the No. 1 team in the poll for the third consecutive week, tallying 17 first-place votes and 498 points. The Eagles ran their record to 5-0-1 by defeating Southwestern Christian (Okla.) and Science & Arts (Okla.).

William Carey (Miss.) and Missouri Valley remained second and third, respectively, while Corban (Ore.) again rounded out the top five behind Rio Grande.

Defending national champion Hastings (Neb.) and Benedictine (Kan.) had the biggest drop in this week’s poll. Hastings fell from sixth to No. 11 and Benedictine went from 15th to 20th.

Baker had the biggest jump of the week, moving from 12th to seventh.

Central Methodist (Mo.) and Martin Methodist (Tenn.) joined the Top 25 for the first time in 2017, coming in at No. 16 and No. 24, respectively. Union (Ky.) and Midland (Neb.) were the two teams who fell out of the poll.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.