Teen testimony: Take one step at a time

“We can make our plans, but the LORD determines our steps” (Prov. 16:9 NLT).

Take one step at a time. Don’t be so concerned about the future that you miss today. Don’t allow your mind to wander so far ahead of time that you can’t focus on following God’s daily love in your life. God knows your future. God has written your story. Take your time. Take it easy. It’s only a matter of time before God’s blessings begin to take a fuller shape.

This is so difficult for me.

As a high school senior, my mind is looking ahead to college. My major. My classes. My career. And so many other components of my future. Because of this, I often find myself stressed-out and depressed by my inability to fully understand.

In this season of my life, I’m clinging to Proverbs 16:9. It comforts me to know that God is in complete control. Not just the big things. Not only the big decisions. God is in control of every little detail of my life. Even something as small as a step.

I’ve taken several walks throughout my lifetime. I remember some of the destinations. I even remember some of the stops along the way. But here’s what I don’t remember: my steps. I mean, my steps are so small, tiny, and seemingly insignificant.

Think about the Fitbit. For those who don’t know, there’s a technology company that creates watches for counting an individuals’ steps. An average person, as you may know, should walk 10,000 steps each day.

Can you imagine focusing on each and every one of those 10,000 steps? That’s a lot of steps! But God does focus on every single step I take. He is in complete control of my life.

So here I am. Sitting behind a computer screen at Wahama, overwhelmed by my future. Anxious because of my future education. My future decisions. My future life. Like everyone, I have plans. I plan to graduate from Ohio Christian University. I plan to be used by God in a pastoral setting.

But when I read Proverbs 16:9, I’m reminded of a God who determines each and every step along the way. Yeah, my plans may not come to pass. God may have different plans. Knowing that, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by my inability to understand. However, I can also have peace by relying on God’s promise to direct my every step.

This can be difficult. Sometimes, we wonder if God really knows what’s best. Sometimes, we doubt if God really desires to lead us in the right direction. Allow me to show you a couple of verses in God’s Word. These two verses reveal that God’s direction—His will—is always best for us.

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them” (Rom. 8:28 NLT).

“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the LORD. ‘They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope’” (Jer. 29:11 NLT).

I’m not sure what season of life you’re walking through. Maybe you’re like me—a teenager worried about your future. Maybe you’re a middle-aged adult anxious about paying your bills. Maybe you’re a senior citizen tired of walking through your monotonous days. Maybe you’re a widow afraid of what life might still bring.

Find hope in God’s promise: “We can make our plans, but the LORD determines our steps” (Prov. 16:9 NLT).

Take one step at a time.

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a senior at Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

