Everyone is asking me what are you going to get for Mother’s Day? What are your children buying you? I respond I have six gifts for Mother’s Day – my two sons and my four granddaughters, that is what I have for Mother’s Day. So I’m grateful on Mother’s Day for my children and grandchildren as gifts from God because only God can choose who your mother will be and I’m grateful for the mother he chose for me.

On Mother’s Day we reflect what our mother means to us and how we should honor her. God has set down a standard for mothers and fathers. He regarded mothers and fathers to be so important that he made them one of the Ten Commandments – “honor thy mother and thy father that thou day may be long upon the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.” Jesus’ mother stood by the cross besides the disciple whom he loved and he said unto his mother “Woman, behold thy son” then said he to the disciple “behold thy mother” and from that hour that disciple took her into his own home.

We thank God for all mothers. Happy Mother’s Day.

By Nellie Ruby Taylor

Nellie Ruby Taylor is an educator, historian and evangelist living in Gallipolis.

