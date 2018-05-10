Teen testimony: Longing for real life

I often find myself so distracted by my responsibilities that I miss the goodness of God. As I write this, I’m sitting on my front porch. Birds sing in the background. Gigantic, puffy clouds span the blue sky. Flowers blossom. Trees stand tall. This is God’s creation.

But as beautiful as it is outside, my inside is desperate for something more. Something genuine. Something real.

I get so caught-up in this world. It’s almost like I forget about Heaven. But I don’t. Actually, I can’t. Because there’s something about me that longs for it every single moment of every single day.

I long for the day when anxiety won’t dictate my life.

I long for the day when sickness won’t destroy lives.

I long for the day when depression dies. Nobody cries. And imperfection is forever demolished.

I long for the day when I see Jesus face to face. Every ounce of doubt erased.

So, yeah. I often fail to live with eternal perspective. In a way, I forget Heaven exists. But’s there’s a constant longing in my heart for something more. Therefore, I can’t ever forget.

C.S. Lewis writes, “If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world.”

Because this world fails to match my deepest longings, I’m made for something more—that is, Heaven.

The Apostle Paul writes, “But we are citizens of heaven, where the Lord Jesus Christ lives. And we are eagerly waiting for him to return as our Savior. He will take our weak mortal bodies and change them into glorious bodies like his own, using the same power with which he will bring everything under his control” (Phil. 3:20-21 NLT).

Here I am. Still sitting on my front porch. Being a young man, I dream of a long life ahead of me. But I realize something: I’m not made for this place called earth. This world is not my home. I’m made for Heaven.

It is, therefore, crucial that I don’t become too caught-up in this world. And the same is true for you.

Last Sunday, I was approached by a man after preaching. He had passed ten churches that morning to come and see God’s anointing on my life. Inspired by the Spirit, he informed me, “God has put a wall between you and the world.”

The Bible says, “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Rom. 12:2 NKJV).

This can be a difficult subject. How can we be separate from the world and still be a positive influence to those living in darkness?

The Bible does say, “Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you” (2 Cor. 6:17 KJV).

But at the same time, God’s Word says, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost” (Matt. 28:19 KJV).

The Bible also explains how we should be the salt of the earth (Matt. 5:13) and the light of the world (Matt. 5:14).

So as followers of Jesus, is it right for us to be separate from the world? Although it depends on specific situations, I don’t believe we should physically shun ourselves from the world. At the same time, I believe we should always be separate from the world when it comes to our spiritual lives.

Therefore, I praise God for building a wall between me and the world. Why? Because He’s protecting me from worldly things that steer me away from His will and way.

Last week, I wrote about guarding our hearts.

“Guard your heart above all else, for it determines the course of your life” (Prov. 4:23 NLT).

It’s that same heart—our inner being—that longs for Heaven. It’s that same heart that longs for perfection, peace, calm, love, and joy. Therefore, isn’t it important that we protect our hearts from this world? After all, we’re made for real life—Heaven.

Longing for real life

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a senior at Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

