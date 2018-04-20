If you hear the beep, get out, and call or text 911.

Working smoke alarms save lives, there is no disputing that fact. The Mason Volunteer Fire Department and the American Red Cross have partnered together to make sure that residents in the Mason Fire Department coverage area have working and up-to-date alarms.

The safety of the families in our fire coverage area are top priority. The award of this smoke alarm grant from the Red Cross we can make sure that homes in our service area have these life saving devices.

The Red Cross home smoke alarm program seeks to make sure that homes that do not have working alarms receive alarms and alarms that are out dated, older than 10 years, be removed and replaced by new alarms. Three out of every five fire deaths occur in locations where there were no working alarms. One third of those deaths occur where there were no alarms present at all.

The Mason Fire Department will undertake this project in phases. The first phase of the project will occur in the town limits of Mason where firefighters will hit the streets on Friday evening May 11 and Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Firefighters will be visiting homes and talking with residents to make sure they have up-to-date and working alarms. If needed, the fire fighters can install up to three alarms per home that needs them. At this time, the Red Cross grant does not provide alarms for locations that are classified as business or industrial.

As additional grant based alarms are made available to us, we will be branching out to our additional coverage areas that include Adamsville, Clifton, West Columbia and Lakin. If one of our residents outside the town limits of Mason has an immediate need for a working alarm, please contact the station by e-mail at masonfiredepartment@gmail.com or by phone at (304) 773-5832, so arrangements can be made.”

In light of a recent phone scam using our departments name it is important for the citizens to know that firefighters canvasing the neighborhood as part of this program will identify themselves by name, will have official department issued photo ID cards and each team will be in a fire apparatus. If someone approaches your home and asks to check or install an alarm and they are not displaying a Mason Fire Department ID card and did not arrive on a Mason fire truck, these people are not representing our station and you should not let them in your home and call 911 immediately.

If any citizen not included in the coverage area of the Mason Fire Department is in need of an alarm they should contact the fire department that services their location.

By RC Faulk Contributing columnist

RC Faulk is the Mason Fire Department Public Information Officer.

