God might be trying to get your attention

A mother eagle prepares for nesting. She first finds a place she thinks is suitable. The next step is the preparation for building the nest. She finds sticks and briar pieces, and carefully constructs a rough shell. The next step is the lining of the nest with her own feathers to make the nest temporarily comfortable for the chicks that will soon come.

After the hatching of the chicks, the mother eagle provides tasty foods. The chicks have it very good. They have ample food, and the nest is warm and comfortable.

But, one day, the mother eagle starts tearing up the nest. “What is Mom doing?” the kids ask. She communicates that it is time that they learn how to fly. It is not their destiny to stay in that comfortable nest the rest of their lives. So, she makes the nest uncomfortable to get their attention that something needs to take place.

Then, she starts flying lessons. She takes the first chick on her back, and launches into the air. When she does a loop-the-loop, the chick falls off, heading for the rocks below. Just about the time he thinks he is a goner, the mother swoops underneath him for a recovery that returns him on her back.

He digs the talons in tight. I can hear him holler, “Mom! What are you doing?” Turning her head, she replies, “Next time, dummy, flap your wings!” The process is repeated until the lesson is learned.

How do we know this is how eagles learn to fly? You might be surprised that the Bible is one source for it—-Deuteronomy 32:11-12, “As an eagle stirreth up her nest, fluttereth over her young, spreadeth abroad her wings, taketh them, beareth them on her wings, so the Lord alone did lead him…”

This is in reference to the patriarch, Jacob, the twin brother of Esau. At one point, Jacob’s home life got rather disturbed and uncomfortable. But, it was not God’s will that Jacob stay in the comfortable confines of his home. God had other beneficent plans for his life that had broader applications for the future of the nation of Israel.

When you study out the life of Jacob, it seems that God had to do a lot to get and keep Jacob’s attention. This is a point that perhaps is pertinent for many, for do you ever wonder why it seems that so many thing go wrong in our lives or things seem to be so constantly difficult? We need to consider that God is working to get our attention.

I had a hard time realizing this my self early on. I got so angry with God that I literally shook my fist at Him, and hollered, “God! Why are you letting me go through such times? What do you want?”

I guess God got my attention, because I became more aware of His leadership in my life. I made some necessary spiritual adjustments. I began to be more committed to Him.

It is important for us to realize that there are times God is trying to get our attention. Sometimes He uses the difficult circumstances of life to accomplish it. There are reasons to consider why He does so. A major reason might be that we are ignoring Him. We are not worshipping Him as we should. We are not fulfilling our spiritual duties as we should. God might be trying to get our attention so that we will prioritize Him.

There might be sin in our lives about which we need to confess and repent. Consider how God worked to get Israel’s attention before He harshly permitted Israel to go through a lengthy time of chastisement. Or, it might be that we are heading our lives in a contrary direction by participating in things we should not. It is a good thing that God works to get our attention for our good.

The truth of the matter is that God dares to pull on our cape because of our propensity to see ourselves not needing God. It is important to stay spiritually cognizant how the Lord may be trying to get our attention.

Branch http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_Branch-Ron-2.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.