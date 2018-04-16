From the Bookshelf: Need a tech tutor?

Every day, people visit the Library to use the public computers and take advantage of internet access to complete résumés, apply for employment, and work on school assignments, among other important purposes. While many of us use technology with ease in our home, workplace, or school, there is a large segment of our community for which the use of technology can be down-right daunting.

The Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library offers to its patrons one-on-one training sessions on basic technology operations. Patrons have the opportunity to book a “tech tutor” for a one-hour session, subject to Reference Department staff availability. Patrons interested in scheduling a session with a Tech Tutor should contact the Reference Department in person or by phoning 740-446-7323. The Tech Tutor sessions are intended to instruct patrons in the following: A basic introduction to computers, including an explanation of the parts of the computer, a tour of the Windows operating system, and basic tasks. Introduction to internet searching. Instruction in basic Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, Publisher, and PowerPoint. Creation of basic email or social media accounts. Instruction in the use of other tech devices as requested by the patron, provided the Reference Staff has knowledge of such device. Examples include Kindle, Android devices, iPads, iPhones, and other tablets and smart devices.

Prior to the session, the patron must read and sign the Tech Tutor Agreement. During the session, a staff member will answer questions to the best of his or her ability but will not do work for the patron.

Due to legality, Library Staff cannot assist patrons with entering personal, confidential information into any computer application. For purposes of the Tech Tutor program, personal, confidential information includes, but is not limited to: Social Security number, Driver’s License number, bank account number, medical information, credit/debit cards, and tax information.

Certain topics cannot be covered by the Tech Tutor service, such as hardware installation or technology repair, suggesting or endorsing items for purchase, either physical or digital, or offering personal or commercial tax assistance or legal or medical advice.

In addition to this new tech tutor service, Bossard Library also provides free, online, college-level courses to instruct patrons in the use of technology. Courses on computer fundamentals as well as more advanced courses on computer programming, networking, and security are available to patrons. Bossard Library also provides a diverse selection of books to assist patrons with their technological questions.

Are you or someone you know in need of a tech tutor? The staff of Bossard Library is here to assist you. Be sure to call the Library today to schedule your personalized tech tutor session.

From the Bookshelf: Need a tech tutor?

By Debbie Saunders Contributing columnist

Debbie Saunders is the director of the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

