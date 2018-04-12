God’s Kids Korner: The domino effect

The Risen Jesus appeared to the Disciples several times after Easter. At first, the Disciples were afraid. They thought they were seeing a ghost. Jesus told them not be afraid. He showed them the nail scars in His hands and feet and invited them to touch Him. “A ghost doesn’t have skin and bones as I do,” Jesus said to the Disciples. He even ate a meal with them. When the Disciples finally realized it was really Jesus and not a ghost, Jesus began to teach them. He explained that He had to suffer and die and rise from the dead on the third day to fulfill what was written in the Scriptures. Then He told the Disciples that they should spread His story to every nation of the world. (Luke 24: 36-49)

Wow! That is a big job isn’t it? The Disciples were few; how could they take the story of Jesus to the whole world? Well, have you ever played with dominoes where you stand them up on end in a long row and then knock them down? When you topple the first domino, one by one the others follow and fall down. The story from Luke this week reminds me of this domino game. It starts with one person. One person tells another, and he tells another, and another, and another until the whole world has heard that Jesus is risen from the dead, and He is Lord.

Yes, spreading the Good News about Jesus is a big job – and it’s not finished yet. You and I must do our part, just like the Disciples. But we are not alone. Together, we can all tell and show about Jesus’ love and how He died for our sins, so we might live. By our words and example, we show what it means to be a Christian and love Jesus. Then the whole world will know what we already know and want what we already have.

Let’s say a prayer. Father, help us to remember that just as the Disciples spread Your message of love and forgiveness all over the world, we can too. Help us to be good examples in word and deed to our family and friends of just how much You love each one of us. We, too then can be Disciples of Christ. In Your name we pray, Amen.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_Moody-Ann-2.jpg

The domino effect

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.