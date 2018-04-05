Remembering days afterward

In his second letter to Timothy, Apostle Paul wrote, “Remember that Jesus Christ…was raised from the dead…” The term “remember” refers to an “unassisted recalling.” Paul’s exhortation to Timothy was written years after the Resurrection Event. It suggests an expected practice for the people of God.

Even after all these years following the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, we are expected to keep it all in memory through faith and in practice. How shall we maintain an “unassisted recalling” of what Christ did for us on the Cross and through His Resurrection when we were certainly not physically present during that actual time?

It goes back to several Christian basics that sometimes we forget about or neglect. First, we proactively remember by way of prayer, for, when we pray, we should give thanks specifically to God for the way Christ provided salvation for us. We should verbally recite awareness how the Lord suffered, and that He shed His blood so we could receive forgiveness of sin.

We should express gratitude that the Lord did not stay dead, but that He rose from the dead! His resurrection proves that what He did on the Cross was real and necessary. His resurrection gives us hope, for if Christ had not risen from the dead, we would have no hope. I like having hope.

Apostle Paul wrote that we “would still be in our sins” had there not been the Resurrection. He also made it clear that if Christ would have only lived and died, “we would be men most miserable.” After all, according to the Gospel accounts, His followers were bitterly disappointed that He had died. But, the Resurrection assures Heaven for all who believe through faith in His name. He said, “If I live, you shall live also.”

While it is wonderful to celebrate Easter, it is critically important to remember it after the fact through daily prayer.

Second, we proactively remember the Resurrection by way of church attendance and worship. Following the Ascension of Christ, the early church began to worship on Sunday because it was the day on which Christ rose from the dead. Typically, the church has continued that practice. It is a practice we should honor faithfully week by week.

However, a lot of people associated with the church dismiss church attendance with neglect. Church attendance becomes a matter of personal convenience. People prove with the lack of faithful worship that their lives do not revolve around God, but they have God revolving around them. That is truly a faulty system to have set up with your life. God should be the focal point in all that we do.

Have you ever considered how much of a blessing it is to get up on Sunday morning and prepare for going to church for an hour or two? Sometimes getting kids ready to go can be rigorous, which is understandable. Terry and I had six to get ready our selves. Nonetheless, church attendance is a blessed privilege.

Furthermore, worship at church should be a priority for those who claim association with Christ. By doing so, we demonstrate respect to God for the power of the Lord’s resurrection. We demonstrate an “unassisted recalling” of something that has made a difference for us in this life and in eternity.

Bible reading contributes to remembering days afterward the Resurrection. The Bible has much to say about the Resurrection for our rejoicing and for our edification. We can read about the Resurrection appearances of the Lord on the first day to the women, to Peter, to the disciples on the Emmaus Road, and to the disciples in the upper room. There is the account of appearing to the apostles eight days later. The risen Lord met with believers in the region of Galilee, on a certain mountain to 500 at a time, and to several in Jerusalem.

Apostle Paul saw the resurrected Lord on the Damascus Road. Apostle John saw the resurrected Lord on the Isle of Patmos. We can read about the return of the resurrected Lord particularly in Revelation 19. Reading the Bible about the resurrection of Jesus Christ keeps our hope alive.

How well are you remembering the Lord’s Crucifixion and Resurrection days afterward?

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.

