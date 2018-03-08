Lawyer and client mediation pose a powerful image

The American Bar Association recently sponsored a regional “mediation” tournament that was hosted by the School of Law at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va. Around fourteen other schools of law from in the country participated. Our son, Jamin, who is a second-year law student, teamed up with Jared Blake, who is a third-year law student, to represent Liberty University in the competition.

The pair received coaching from one of Billy Graham’s grandsons, Basyle J. Tchividjian. Jamin said he goes by the name Boz, or Professor T. Nothing better than a simplified moniker when you have a tough name to pronounce.

As it was explained to me, the teams were given various scenarios involving a client who had legal matters with which to contend about with another person or entity. The purpose of the lawyer in “mediation” is to act in the best interest of the client. One partner played the part of the lawyer. The other partner played the part of the client. The “competition mission” was to “reward those participants who used an effective combination of advocacy skills and a problem-solving approach in the mediation.”

Oh, how the Scripture came alive as I heard Jamin explain about with what he had been involved! In my heart, this lawyer and client mediation competition posed a powerful image of our need for Christ and what He accomplishes on our behalf.

The Scripture says “we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the Righteous.” An advocate is a lawyer, and if there is any lawyer who truly fulfills acting in the best interest of the client, it is Jesus Christ. His mission and purpose of the Cross and Resurrection were accomplished with our interest in mind and heart.

By contrast, we are clients of the most serious sort because we are sinners by nature as well as by choice. When we sin, it naturally puts us at odds with the holy demands of God that calls for justice and judgment. But, standing between God and us is Jesus Christ, who stands as the means through whom God is willing to show us mercy and forgiveness. God has lovingly willed it to be this way so that he could be both just and justifier.

As clients of the most serious sort, our Advocate, according to Scripture, “sits at God’s right hand, making intercession for us.” By being in such close proximity to the Father, the Lord is in position to act quickly in our spiritual interest, and to perform perfectly for our best interest. This mediation is oh, most certainly, inspirational to those who realize their deep need and appreciation for Him.

Our contribution to His mediation that contributes to the solving of our spiritual concerns involves trust in Him. Prayer is instrumental. Faithfulness is requisite. Praise helps. Confession and repentance are necessary when it is needed.

Furthermore, as clients, we need the Lord’s mediation concerning the opposition and oppression of the devil. According to Scripture, the devil spends a lot of time making accusations about us to the Father. If the devil had his way, he would have the Father turn against us. If the devil had his way, he would have the Father consent to destroying us, for the devil certain “seeks whom he may devour.”

As in the case of Peter, the devil would “sift” us to the point of hopeless and ineffective living.

But, our divine lawyer serves in our best interest to keep any of those things from happening to us. As clients, we need His mediation.

In the mean time, Jamin and Jared finished second in the competition. They lost in the finals to the team from the Ohio State school of law.

Jared Blake is a good-looking young man from Hughson, California. Jamin was very complimentary of Jared’s performance, saying that Jared projected a distinct professional demeanor and a peaceful opposition throughout the entire competition. Jared plans to practice law in New York.

As for Jamin, he is planning on marrying that maiden from Martinsburg, Morgan, this summer, about which I have been asked to provide mediation. Then, take her with him to complete his final year of law training at Liberty. I advocate both actions.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.

