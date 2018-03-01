Teen testimony: Answers in the field

Do you have any questions about your life? Wondering where God is taking you? Concerned about what’s next? Yeah, me too. But that’s okay. You see, we’re all searching for answers. And even though it’s difficult to handle uncertainty, God will always provide in due time.

The Bible says, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them” (Rom. 8:28 NLT).

I knew that, but God showed me something more. Often times, His answer comes in the field.

Let’s begin with King David. “Now the LORD said to Samuel, ‘You have mourned long enough for Saul. I have rejected him as king of Israel, so fill your flask with olive oil and go to Bethlehem. Find a man named Jesse who lives there, for I have selected one of his sons to be my king’” (1 Sam. 16:1 NLT).

“…all seven of Jesse’s sons were presented to Samuel. But Samuel said to Jesse, ‘The LORD has not chosen any of these.’ Then Samuel asked, ‘Are these all the sons you have?’

‘There is still the youngest,’ Jesse replied. ‘But he’s out in the fields watching the sheep and goats’” (V. 10-11 NLT).

While he’s in the field, he gets a call to come. “So Jesse sent for him. He was dark and handsome, with beautiful eyes. And the LORD said, ‘This is the one; anoint him’” (V. 12 NLT).

Got that one? Good. Let’s look at another example—Elisha.

God tells the prophet Elijah, “‘…anoint Elisha son of Shaphat from the town of Abel-meholah to replace you as my prophet’” (1 Kings 19:16 NLT).

In the Bible, there’s something called a “mantle.” This garment, or cloak, is simply a piece of clothing worn in Biblical times. The “mantle” is a symbolic representation of God’s anointing and call.

“So Elijah went and found Elisha son of Shaphat plowing a field. There were twelve teams of oxen in the field, and Elisha was plowing with the twelfth team. Elijah went over to him and threw his cloak [his mantle] across his shoulders and then walked away” (V. 19 NLT).

In other words, both David and Elisha received amazing revelations from a field. But here’s the question: what’s a field? You may think I’m crazy for asking that question, but there’s something hidden I want you to see. Although both David and Elisha found themselves in a literal field, it was less about the location and more about what they were doing.

You see, both David and Elisha were in a field because they were doing their jobs. David was keeping an eye on his sheep and goats. Elisha was plowing with oxen. So while working their “everyday jobs,” they received life-changing answers from God.

Never compromise the power of another ordinary day.

So often, we wait for God to answer our questions with something big, bright, and miraculous. Most of the time, however, God speaks through the common parts of our lives. God may just provide an answer while you’re working in your “field.”

Let me share a personal example. My first column was published on March 1, 2017. In other words, I’ve been writing columns for a year now. When I first began writing Christian blogs in 2014, I never expected this opportunity to come. But God provided a bigger platform. He didn’t send a lightning bolt down from Heaven, call out my name, and instruct me to begin writing weekly newspaper columns. Instead, it was an answer that came while I walked my field. It was “just another day” of my life.

Today, I want to encourage you. God may not answer your prayer with a powerful display. He may not answer your question by parting the heavens. Even though these things are certainly possible, it’s likely that God will provide in the midst of your ordinary, everyday life.

Keep being faithful. Keep obeying God’s call. Keep being intentional in the ordinary parts of life. God will provide an answer in due time. And chances are, it will come while you’re working in the field.

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a senior at Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

