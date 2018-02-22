God’s Kids Korner : One starry night (Second Sunday of Lent)

There was a man named Abram in the Old Testament, Genesis, Chapter 15. He was a good man who owned many sheep and cattle. He lived with his wife Sarai in the land of Haran, but they had no children.

One day, God came to Abram and said to him, “Abram, I want you to pack up all your things and leave your home. I want you to go to the land I will give you. I promise that I will bless you, and make your family great. I will be with you in all you do and because of you, all the families of the earth will be blessed.”

Wow, that was quite a promise that God made to Abram, wasn’t it? But it was a scary one too. It meant that Abram and Sarai would have to leave the place they knew and go to a place they didn’t know. They would have to trust God that everything would be OK, but that’s just what Abram did. He took his wife Sarai and his nephew Lot. They packed up everything they owned and moved to the land of Canaan where God led them to go. It wasn’t an easy move. Abram was 75 years old when God told him to leave his home, and Canaan was a long way away from Haran.

One starry night many years later, Abram was resting in his tent after a hard day’s work. It was just like any other night until God appeared. He told Abram, “Do not be afraid! I am your defender, and I promise I will give you a great reward!”

Abram asked God, “What kind of reward? I don’t even have any children!”

Then God took Abram out beneath the starry sky. “Look up at all those stars. You will have a son; your son will have children; they will have children; and one day they will be as many as the stars you see tonight. From them a great nation will come.”

Abram had many questions because he and Sarai were very old – too old to have children. But Abram trusted God because when God makes a promise, He keeps it. And God did keep that promise and because of Abram all people on earth are blessed. It was all part of God’s plan.

It’s good for us to remember that we too need to believe God in His promises and have faith in those promises. God has a plan for each of us and loves us very much. One day we will come to live with Him in heaven. This was the beginning of God’s plan.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear God, thank You for giving us promises that we can always count on and loving us so much that You have a good plan for our lives and future. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

One starry night

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

