God’s Kids Korner : God’s Creation

The first book of the Bible is Genesis. It starts out by saying, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” So who made everything on the earth and everything in the sky? God! Our God is very creative. From the smallest ant to the largest whale, He made them all – every plant, every star, every mountain, the sun, the moon, the oceans, you, me – EVERYTHING!

God had a beautiful and systematic plan for the universe. On the first day, He made light and darkness – day and night. On the second day, God made the sky and seas. The third day, He formed the land, deserts, mountains, and hills. Next, He put the sun, moon, stars, and planets in the sky on the fourth day. He thought there needed to be living things, so God made fish to live in the waters and birds to fly in the sky on day five. Day six was a big day because God made all the land animals from tigers to polar bears to rabbits, horses, to dogs and cats. Then on that same day, God decided to make His ultimate creation. Genesis 1: 27 says, “So God created man in His own image. He created him in the image of God. He created them male and female.” God made us! Finally, on the seventh day the Bible simply states, God rested. (He probably needed a break after all that!) Do you know what God said about everything that He made during that time? “And God saw it was good!”

What is so wonderful about creation is that the Bible tells us we were made in God’s own image! We bear His image but in a smaller frame of course, and we resemble Him because we have His spirit inside us. God is spirit. He wants a relationship with us, so He gave us His own spirit to be able to need and enjoy Him, our family, and our friends.

God created us out of love; He cares about us and what concerns us. He shared the best part of Himself with you and me by forming us to be like Him. Nothing else in creation can make that claim! We were not an accident; we were made by God’s own design to live on the earth and be a helper to Him with all that He had made.

So whenever you feel sad or depressed, remember how God made you to be like Him – full of His spirit and love. He loves and cares about you and wants to help you whatever may happen. He wants you to be loving and caring and help others in return. You are special; I am special, all creation is special because God planned it all to be that way! We are certainly God’s children!

Let’s pray. Thank You God for making the earth, the heavens, the animals, and us. You gave us all the best things to enjoy and even put Your own spirit inside us. Help us to always remember we are special to You and made by You. In Your name we pray, Amen.

God’s Creation

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

