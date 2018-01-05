Getting involved in your community

The year 2018 has kicked off and everyone is looking forward to what it has in store. In this time of curiosity and wonder of what will be of the next 365 days, we usually forget that the outcome of our future is somewhat in our own hands. We have heard year after year about how rough we have it in our beloved state and town, so what will make 2018 any different? I wholeheartedly believe that if we challenge ourselves as the people of West Virginia, we can begin to overcome many of our obstacle.

How?

Instead of shopping big box stores and national chains, we start dedicating our spending to our small businesses. Believe it or not, they are the lifeblood of our local economies. Keeping your dollars in the local markets is a sure way that it will be reinvested into the community via donations by the small business owners. You could even take it to the next level and try your darnedest to only shop in Mason County.

Do you have an idea for something that you believe will improve your community? Act on it! Put your thoughts together, organize it, bring it to your community, and show what community action can be. No more sitting around the table continuing the overused “What this town really needs is…” conversation. Roll up your sleeves and organize your fundraising event, yoga in the park, festival, or whatever your heart’s desire. Attend your city council meetings and bring your thoughts, ideas, and concerns to your local government. In this county, true change starts from the people.

In closing and as a so-called “millennial,” I know and understand the potential of our generation. I appreciate the potential of our small town. I am tired of all of us running into our own excuses as to why our town and state is not as good as it could be. We need to hold ourselves accountable and do it ourselves, because it is obvious that no one else is going to do this for us. We cannot grow Point Pleasant unless we ALL get involved in some capacity. We cannot help build West Virginia unless we do our part for our own town.

Getting involved in your community

By Gabe Roush Contributing columnist

Gabe Roush is a councilman for the Third Ward in the City of Point Pleasant.

