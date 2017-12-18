Light the pilgrimage to your potential

Before technology made it possible for an entire set of lights to stay lit when a single bulb burned out, my uncle spent hours trying to find that one “bad” bulb. Strands of lights stretching from one end of the living room to the other, he’d twist the colored bulbs out of their sockets one-by-one, replacing them with a “tester” bulb. If a modern-day citizen would have to spend hours locating one burned out bulb in order to get a strand of lights working today, I dare say more homes would be dark than dazzling this time of year.

I am thankful for the one light we need not worry will burn out. It beams from the source of all that is and emanates from within each of us. The displays that sparkle up and down the streets this time of year don’t simply shine light into our yards where reindeer lead Santa’s sleigh and angels spread their wings—the lights remind us that we carry a light of spirit in our hearts all year round. This light shines brightest during the darkest, most trying of times. This light, if we allow it, permeates the recesses within us, illuminates our shadows and warms them with the insight of transformation—that is when we are brave enough to look face-on at the aspects of ourselves we’d rather keep hidden.

Just like this light came in the form of a holy baby whose sole purpose in being born was to die. We too, each have a mission, a purpose for breathing that is easier to identify when looking at it in light.

The Divine origin of all light caused the star of Bethlehem to blaze brighter than ever so three men on camels could find their way to a baby in a manger. The Bible refers to these men as wise men, not because their IQ’s were verified as reaching a certain mark on the charts, but because they were smart enough to follow their inner guidance as well as the outer guidance of the star.

Theoretically, the sun and stars could run out of fuel, leaving us in darkness, but my spirit tells me if this ever happened, our world would be provided with an alternative light for our journey here—that the Infinite who created both light and dark would again create the illumination humanity needs to function.

Just like God provided early man with fire for torches, he will create whatever we need in order to facilitate our evolution, our journey as we tread upon the very dirt beneath our feet.

Native Americans as well as many indigenous tribes navigated this Earth for centuries before electricity. They studied the constellations. The heavens were their road map, not only to provide guidance to get from one hillside to another, but to seek direction for their spiritual lives. They prayed. They meditated and chanted and sang. They knew there was a source bigger than themselves.

The source of all light also provides us with the knowledge to light up our inner world, but it is our responsibility to flip the switch that lights our path and to keep enough oil in our lamp to last the duration of our pilgrimage to our potential.

From my house to yours, may you tap year round into the source of continuous light, enlightenment, transformation and joy!

Light the pilgrimage to your potential

By Michele Savaunah Zirkle Marcum Contributing columnist

Michele Zirkle Marcum is a native of Meigs County, author of “Rain No Evil” and host of Life Speaks on AIR radio. Access more at soundcloud.com\lifespeaks.

