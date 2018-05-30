Following the trail

Improvements along the walking trail at Krodel Park have finally started. Pictured are workers with Kanawha Stone earlier this week. The workers began work at the launch ramp and are working their way around the trail which will be widened and paved with asphalt. The estimated time for completion is four to five weeks, depending on weather conditions. The project was 100 percent grant funded with no expense to the City of Point Pleasant or residents of Mason County. Locally, the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation contributed grant funds to the improvement project.

Improvements along the walking trail at Krodel Park have finally started. Pictured are workers with Kanawha Stone earlier this week. The workers began work at the launch ramp and are working their way around the trail which will be widened and paved with asphalt. The estimated time for completion is four to five weeks, depending on weather conditions. The project was 100 percent grant funded with no expense to the City of Point Pleasant or residents of Mason County. Locally, the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation contributed grant funds to the improvement project. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.30-Walking-Trail.jpg Improvements along the walking trail at Krodel Park have finally started. Pictured are workers with Kanawha Stone earlier this week. The workers began work at the launch ramp and are working their way around the trail which will be widened and paved with asphalt. The estimated time for completion is four to five weeks, depending on weather conditions. The project was 100 percent grant funded with no expense to the City of Point Pleasant or residents of Mason County. Locally, the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation contributed grant funds to the improvement project. Beth Sergent | Register