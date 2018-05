Hannan seniors awarded scholarships

ASHTON — On Wednesday, seniors at Hannan Junior/Senior High School received thousands of dollars in scholarships prior to receiving their diplomas this Saturday.

Receiving special recognition were:

WVU Scholarship of Distinction: Sara Lewis. Marshall University Scholarships: Opportunity Grant – Emily Smith. A Michael Perry Scholarship – Lindsey Holley, Shane Pickens, Jacob Tomlinson. Board of Governor’s Scholarship – Sara Lewis. John Laidley Scholarship – Cassidy Duffer. John Marshall Scholarship – Jayson Bowen. Dr. Milton J Lilly Scholarship: Emilee Wallace.

WV Trio Scholarship: Jayson Bowen. Epperly Memorial Scholarship: Jayson Bowen. Andrea Bailes Scholarship: Jayson Bowen. MU Hats Scholarship: Cassidy Duffer. PROMISE Scholar Eligible Students: Jayson Bowen, Cassidy Duffer, Lindsey Holley, Sara Lewis, Jacob Tomlinson, Emilee Wallace. Robert & Louise Claflin Foundation Scholarship: Jayson Bowen.

Hannan Alumni Scholarship: Jayson Bowen, Cassidy Duffer, Lindsey Holley, Sierra Mayes, Jacob Tomlinson, Emilee Wallace. Don & Dorothy Sturgeon Scholarship: Jayson Bowen, Cassidy Duffer, Lindsey Holley, Sierra Mayes, Jacob Tomlinson, Emilee Wallace. Mason County Scholarship of Promise: Jessica Dalton. Mason County Commissioner’s Scholarship: Jacob Tomlinson. Milton Rotary Scholarship: Jayson Bowen, Cassidy Duffer. Mason County Chamber of Commerce: Cassidy Duffer. Jack & Babs Fruth Scholarship: Jayson Bowen.

Gordon C & Mildred R Jackson Foundation Scholarship: Jayson Bowen, Cassidy Duffer, Emilee Wallace. Charlie Lilly Memorial Scholarship: Cassidy Duffer. Mason County Education Association Scholarship: Julie Wallace. Wilcoxen Funeral Home Scholarship: Cassidy Duffer, Lindsey Holley. Dave Barton Memorial Scholarship: Cassidy Duffer. Mason County Association of Retired School Employees: Cassidy Duffer.

Jerry Romine Memorial Scholarship: Jayson Bowen. Road Angels Car Club Scholarship: Nathan McQueen. EQT Student of Excellence: Cassidy Duffer. Holzer Health System Science Award: Cassidy Duffer. Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship: Cassidy Duffer. Ohio Valley Electric Corporation Scholarship: Nathan McQueen. WV Army National Guard Tuition Package: Christopher Connor, David Scott, Josie Cooper.

The Class of 2018 will celebrate commencement at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 2 at the Hannan Junior/Senior High School gymnasium.

Awards listing provided by Hannan Junior/Senior High School.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-25.jpg