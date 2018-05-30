Flamingo Friday begins tomorrow

POINT PLEASANT — The Main Street Merchant Committee has decided to celebrate the summer season by starting “Flamingo Friday.”

The first Flamingo Friday will be tomorrow, June 1 and will continue each Friday until July 27.

JoAnne Siders of Siders Jewelers shared each business participating in Flamingo Friday on Main Street will be offering special deals, door prizes, children’s games, and extended hours for customers.

Siders said to kick off the event several businesses on Main Street are participating in a best decorated flamingo contest and the Gallery at 409 will be holding an art walk along the street and inside the gallery for members of the community.

The business with the best decorated flamingo will win a prize.

Siders and Scarlett Enos explained the flamingos can be either small or tall and mentioned many participants are decorating their flamingos in a theme specific to their business, but that does not have to be the case to participate in the contest. They said the judging of the flamingos will begin at 1 p.m. tomorrow (Friday). They advise all participants have their flamingos ready to go by noon. Siders commented there will be one judge, Clinedda Austin and Enos added the judging will begin at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center and continue up to All About You at 6th Street.

Siders explained the art walk will begin at noon and will be featuring some artwork of local artists in the community. Residents will be able to walk along the street and inside the gallery to observe the artwork.

Siders commented Flamingo Friday will be coinciding with Mayor’s Night Out Concert Series and Bike Point’s community bike rides to help bring folks into the city. Enos encourages residents to come down to Main Street, have fun, and celebrate summer. Free concerts with Mayor’s Night Out begin June 8.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.