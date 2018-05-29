Cooling off at the city pool

GALLIPOLIS — With Memorial Day Weekend comes the annual tradition of the first weekend of the Gallipolis Municipal Pool opening to the public.

This year has several new staff members, including a new General Manager in Jared Riffle.

“I think we had decent numbers for opening weekend, we had a lot of people coming in as families, several bought a family pool pass and they plan on coming a lot through the summer, so we’re expecting to see a lot of familiar faces,” said Riffle.

The first day of the season was May 26.

The pool staff has a lot of turnaround this year, featuring new lifeguards to help keep swimmers safe.

“We’ve got a lot of new staff, a lot of our older staff have gone on to adult jobs, we have a lot of younger up and coming guards who, so far, are doing a really good job,” said Riffle.

Pool goers can expect to see a lot of the same things they have in the past, including literacy nights and swim lessons. However, there are some changes coming to help make the pool more accessible to the public.

Swim lessons, which have traditionally been offered in the morning, will now be offered in the evening as well. According to Riffle lessons will start on June 11, and parents will need to sign up in advance at the pool.

Another change Riffle has planned to bring about is a simple sprinkler set up where the kiddie pool used to be. While his plan is not a complex, installed system, it will be somewhere safe for younger visitors to the pool to cool off.

The first Literacy night will be held June 5 from 6-8 p.m. and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer. Anyone can get in free with a book.

For regular hours at the pool, kids under 5 get in free, students from 5 to 17 years old are $4, and everyone 18 and up is $6.

To learn more about pool passes and other special events going on, visit the city pool.

The public now has another way to cool off in the summer heat as the Gallipolis City Pool is now open. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_DSC_0547-2-.jpg The public now has another way to cool off in the summer heat as the Gallipolis City Pool is now open. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

