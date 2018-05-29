Moving ‘Movie at the Point’

POINT PLEASANT — A special “Movie at the Point” double feature event has been planned for late June.

The double feature will be two baseball themed movies, “The Sandlot” and “A League of Their Own.” The event will take place Saturday, June 23 at Harmon Park Ball Fields. Gabe Roush, Point Pleasant city council member, said the first movie, “The Sandlot” will begin at dark with the second movie, “A League of Their Own” playing directly after. He advises guests to arrive around 8:30 p.m. as the first movie is likely to start at 9 p.m. Free popcorn will be provided to the viewers. Roush suggested viewers bring lawn chairs or blankets with them. Also, viewers are permitted to bring their own snacks and drinks.

Roush shared the Point Pleasant Youth Baseball League will have its concession stand open for those who attend.

The first Movie at the Point scheduled for the season was cancelled last weekend due to inclement weather threats. Even though it was originally planned by the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreation Committee to have a recess in June, a special Movie at the Point was generated.

Roush explained he and fellow members of the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreation Committee are also still planning to have multiple dates for Movie at the Point.

After the Movie at the Point double feature event, the series will then resume on the first Saturday in July and be showing at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. A movie will be shown at dark at the park on Saturday’s in July, August, and September. Dates and movies to be announced.

The movies to be shown will all be family friendly, but this year the movie choices will be a variety, showing different genres of films geared towards all age groups, commented Roush.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333.

