Bend Area C.A.R.E. catfish tourney June 2

MASON — Anglers will have the opportunity to compete for prizes, while helping children at Christmas, when the 28th annual Bend Area C.A.R.E. Catfish Tournament is held June 2.

Set to begin at 7 a.m., the tourney will be held on the Gallipolis pool of the Ohio River at the Mason levee. It is a team tournament, with weigh-in to be held at 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the event go to the “Kids for Christmas Program.” Last year, C.A.R.E. members spent more than $15,000 to assist over 60 children during the holiday, according to Elvis Zerkle, C.A.R.E. member and one of the tournament organizers.

Check-in and registration the day of the event will be from 5 to 6:15 a.m., with the reading of the rules at 6:30 a.m. Entries will be cut off at 125 boats.

Pre-registration will be accepted through May 30 for a fee of $50 for a two-person team. There is a $25 fee for each additional person, with a limit of four to a team. After May 30, the fee goes to $60 per two-person team, and an additional $30 per person, up to four total.

Team members will fish from the same boat, with no bank fishing permitted. Each participant is required to have a valid fishing license.

Over $4,000 in prizes will be awarded, determined by the fish weight. The first place team will receive $1,500; second place, $800; third place, $600; fourth place, $400; and fifth place, $200. A “Big Cat” award winner will receive $500, and there will be “anything goes” categories announced the day of the event. In addition, the first place father/son or daughter will receive $50 and a trophy for the R.J. Roush Memorial.

Zerkle said there will be cash drawings and raffles ongoing throughout the day. The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 Ladies Auxiliary of Mason will be serving breakfast early that morning, and will serve other food in the afternoon.

A watermelon eating contest, sponsored by Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, as well as other games will be held for children. Zerkle said the games will begin between 1:30 and 2 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Zerkle said only around 20 boats had pre-registered for the tournament, so there is plenty of room for more.

For additional information, contact Zerkle at 304-812-6254; Jeremy Hudnall at 304-812-0930; or Jason Roush at 304-971-0003.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publshing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

