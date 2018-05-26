Rio President resigns

RIO GRANDE — On Wednesday, Rio Grande Community College and University of Rio Grande officials received a letter of resignation from Rio President Dr. Michelle Johnston.

She was offered and accepted the presidency at the College of Coastal Georgia after being recognized as its finalist in a search for a new president in mid-May, according to a statement given by Rio trustees Friday.

“We thank Dr. Johnston for her dedication and service and her commitment to the students, faculty, and staff at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. On behalf of the entire Rio community, we wish her the very best in Georgia. Dr. Johnston will begin her new position this summer,” said University of Rio Grande Board of Trustees Chair Kay Ervin and Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees Chair Paul Reed in a statement.

In preparation for the transition, the boards of the University and Community College are currently developing procedures for selecting an interim president and a permanent president. A search committee will be formed and a national search will be conducted for the next president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. The membership of the committee will be representative of Rio.

According to rio.edu, “Johnston previously served as Senior Vice President for Administrative Affairs at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Alabama…Johnston also has held administrative positions at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Mississippi State University, Wood College and Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas. Her (now more than 20) years of experience in higher education includes both administrative and faculty leadership positions.”

Johnston was appointed by Gov. John Kasich to serve as a member of the Association of Ohio Commodores. She serves on the Welsh Heritage Museum Board and was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Defense to the Marine Corps University in Quantico, Va., and also serves as its chair, according to information previously attained by Ohio Valley Publishing.

Dr. Michelle Johnston addresses area law enforcement as they prepare for SWAT training a few weeks ago at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.