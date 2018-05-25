Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Volunteers from Beale, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Primary School, and Roosevelt Elementary, for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.

The Memorandum of Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and the Mason County Health Department, for use of Ashton Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, Wahama Junior/Senior High, and the Central Office, to be used by the Mason County Health Department. The purpose of this Agreement is to let the Mason County Health Department have use of gymnasiums/auditoriums and parking facilities for mass dispensing of medications to the general public in the event of an emergency.

The Board discuss and take possible action on Policy #5113-intra-State Enrollment. The policy is currently in a five day review.

The Board discuss and take possible action on Policy #5421-grading. The policy is currently in a five day comment and review.

The Board discuss and take possible action on Policy #5430-class Rank. The policy is currently in a five day review.

The Board discuss and take possible action on Policy #8210-school Calendar. The policy is currently in a five day comment and review.

The resignation of Allison Kessinger, band/music/choir teacher, Hannan Junior/Senior High, effective June 30, 2018.

The resignation of Carey Riffle, special education teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective June 30, 2018.

The transfer of Wendy Wade, first grade teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, job #213-506-P, effective 2018/19 school year. Ms. Wade is being transferred from the transfer and subsequent assignment list.

The employment of June Kessinger, sixth grade teacher, New Haven Elementary, Job #210-374-P, effective 2018/19 school year.

The employment of Stephanie Killingsworth, LD/BD/MI teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-823-P, effective May 24, 2018.

Family Medical Leave for Teresa VanMeter, aide, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Clifford Hart, custodian, New Haven Elementary, effective May 10, 2018.

The resignation of Jeremiah Hoffman, substitute bus operator, effective April 26, 2018.

The resignation of D. Michael Wallace, assistant varsity football coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective May 14, 2018.

The resignation of Heidi Wood, cheerleading coach, first and second half, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective May 10, 2018.

The employment of the following coaches for Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for the 2018-19 school year: James Jordan- junior high head football; Scott Goldsberry- junior high assistant football; Scott Justus -ninth grade assistant varsity basketball; Darrell McCoy- assistant girls basketball; Brian King- assistant varsity/jv softball; Zachary Sayre- junior high head wrestling; William Powell-junior high assistant wrestling; Zachary Sayre- assistant varsity boys soccer; Justin Weaver- junior high head soccer; Christopher Errett- head varsity girls soccer; Tracy McCormick- assistant varsity girls track; Marla Cottrill- head varsity volleyball; Rebecca Porter- assistant varsity cheerleading first and second half.

The employment of the following coaches for Wahama Jr/Sr High, for the 2018-19 school year: Jodie Roush- junior high assistant football; Michael Sayre- junior varsity boys basketball; Aaren Grate- ninth grade assistant varsity boys basketball; Eric Barnitz- eighth grade boys basketball; William R. Zuspan- seventh grade boys basketball; William G. Zuspan- girls jv basketball; Wes Bumgarner- junior varsity baseball; Eric Barnitz- junior high assistant baseball; Kenneth Baker- assistant varsity softball; Troy Stewart- junior varsity softball; Todd Kitchen- junior high assistant softball; Ryan Russell- head varsity wrestling; Matthew VanMeter-head varsity volleyball; Angelique Johnson- junior high track; Troy Stewart- assistant junior high volleyball.

The placement of the following Athletic Assistants for the 2018-19 school year which are unpaid positions: Rebecca Ferrell- Hannan Jr/Sr High; Dustin Higginbotham- Pleasant Jr/Sr High; James Pauley and Ricky Stafford, Wahama Jr/Sr High.

The purchase of a WV572 Aligner w/HS421FC hawkeye cameras from Smith Garage Equipment to be used in the automotive class at the Mason County Career Center. The total cost will be $22,056.30 including delivery and installation. Federal Perkins Grant Monies will be the funding source.

The lowest submitted bid of $16,421.78 for the purchase of 4 Miller XMT 350 cc cv 707161 Welders (including delivery), to be purchased from Matheson, to be used in the welding class at the Mason County Career Center. Federal Secondary Block Grant monies will be the funding source.

The Reciprocal Easement Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and CD DG Point Pleasant, LLC, (Cross), on property adjacent to Roosevelt Elementary School.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 100376 through 100501 and purchase card check numbers 2316 through 2349. Total Amount: $690,059.92.

The employment of the coaches for Hannan Jr/Sr High School for the 2018/19 school year was pulled because of no action.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 12 , 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office.