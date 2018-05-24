Bend Area Memorial Day plans

BEND AREA — A solemn remembrance at each of the Bend Area Veterans Monuments will be held by members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven, in observance of Memorial Day.

The ceremonies will begin at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Wreaths will be placed at each of the five monuments, and will include readings and a gun salute.

The schedule and monument locations include:

10:15 a.m. – West Columbia, near the ball field on Lieving Road;

10:30 a.m. – Clifton, along Rt. 62;

10:45 a.m. – Mason, along Rt. 62 on the Senior Citizen Center grounds;

11 a.m. – Hartford, along Rt. 62, near the town gazebo; and,

11:15 a.m. – New Haven, along Rt. 62 next to the fire station.

Following the services, a chicken barbecue for all veterans will be held at the V.F.W. Post.

According to V.F.W. Commander Ray Varian, over 1,250 American Flags will be placed on veteran graves in Bend Area cemeteries by the organizations on Saturday.

The V.F.W. and Legion members were also scheduled to assist with the Traveling Korean War Memorial, being held this weekend at the Letart Nature Park. The organizations were slated to raise the flag during the opening ceremony of the exhibit on Friday morning. Members also joined the motorcycle escort Thursday evening which accompanied the exhibit to Letart.

The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven will be holding ceremonies at each Bend Area Veterans Monument on Monday, beginning at 10:15 a.m., in observance of Memorial Day. Pictured is a scene from last year’s event. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.25-Memorial.jpg The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven will be holding ceremonies at each Bend Area Veterans Monument on Monday, beginning at 10:15 a.m., in observance of Memorial Day. Pictured is a scene from last year’s event.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

