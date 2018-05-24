Teen dies in traffic fatality

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a teen which occurred on Johnson Road Wednesday evening at roughly 9:42 p.m.

Ryelee Sipple, 16, of Patriot, was reportedly traveling westbound on Johnson Road in a 2013 Subaru Legacy when it drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway going airborne, striking two trees before being overturned onto the left side. Sipple was noted as having worn her seat belt.

The roadway was closed because of the crash for roughly eight hours. Troopers are still investigating the incident.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_web1_Tribune-25-3.jpg