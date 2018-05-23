Area Memorial Day Weekend events set

OHIO VALLEY — The upcoming Memorial Day weekend will offer a variety of holiday events around Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties for residents to attend and show respect for veterans.

Meigs County

American Legion Drew Webster Post #39 will host a Memorial Day event on the Pomeroy Levee, as well as traveling to cemeteries in the area. Post 39’s schedule is as follows: 10 a.m., Rocksprings Cemetery; 10:30 a.m., Beech Grove Cemetery; 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery; 11:30 a.m., the Flags at the Bridge of Honor; noon, Pomeroy Levee; 1:30 p.m., Meigs Memory Gardens; 2 p.m., Chester Cemetery, along with Daughters of the American Revolution and the Southern Band; 2:30 p.m., Hemlock Grove.

At the Levee will be a service with guest speaker George Hoffman, as well as a performance by the Southern High School Marching Band under the direction of Chad Dodson. Hoffman enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965, serving four years. Additional participants include Gladys Cumings, who will read Flanders Field, and Jerry Fredrick, who will tell of the Old Flag.

Feeney-Bennett Post #128, American Legion of Middleport will also travel to numerous locations as part of the Memorial Day plans. Locations are as follows: 8:45 a.m., Middleport Levy; 9 a.m., Middleport Riverview Cemetery; 9:15 a.m., Bradford Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., Middleport Hill Cemetery; 10:15 a.m., Addison Cemetery; 10:30 a.m., Cheshire Gravel Hill Cemetery; 11 a.m., Middleport Gravel Hill Cemetery; 11:15 a.m., Stewart-Bennett Park Middleport; 12:30 p.m., Howell Hill Cemetery; and 1 p.m. Burlingham Cemetery.

The 128th Memorial Day Service at the Burlingham Church will take place at 1 p.m., with the Honor Guard of Feeney Bennett Post 128 of the American Legion of Middleport performing the military tribute at the cemetery at 1 p.m. The service will follow in the church. Air Force veteran Roger Menchofer is this year’s special speaker and music and song will be provided by the Hayes family and Greg Jones.

America Legion Post 602 in Racine will host a Memorial Day ceremony starting at 10 a.m. The Southern High School Band will perform. There will be a flag raising ceremony, followed by guest speaker David Brainard, a US Navy veteran and the Pastor of Frist Southern Baptist Church in Pomeroy. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Mason County

The Letart Nature Park Organization is preparing to host the Traveling Korean War Memorial, arriving in Mason County this Thursday (today), May 24. The memorial comes from the non-profit Freedom’s Never Free organization in Lancaster, Ohio. It will be escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders as it travels through Pomeroy, Ohio, Mason, Hartford, and New Haven reaching the final destination at the Letart Nature Park between 6-6:30 p.m., Thursday evening. Members of each community are encouraged to come out to the street and show respect as the memorial passes. The memorial should pass through the towns between 5:15-6 p.m. The memorial will be open to the public for viewing late today as soon as the set up is complete and remains open until Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m. The event is free to all.

The AMVETS Memorial Day Parade will be held this Saturday, May 26, in downtown Point Pleasant. The parade begins at 1 p.m. and travels south along Main Street. It is also free to participate in the parade which typically lines up about a half hour prior to the start of the parade at the old Central School. Veterans, Native Americans, churches, scouts and pageant queens often come out to show their patriotism in the parade.

Gallia County

The Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 28 and organized by the Gallia Veterans Service Commission. All veteran service organizations, businesses, foundations and community groups are invited to participate. Groups interested are asked to contact the service office at 740-446-2005 no later than May 25. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at City Park at 11 a.m. with a ceremony to follow.

Retired Colonel Bob Wetterstroem will serve as this year’s keynote speaker for the Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade and ceremony. He graduated from Xavier University with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and was commissioned in the field artillery as a distinguished military graduate. During his 30 years of service, he spent 18 years in FA assignments including: Battery Executive Officer of three howitzer batteries at Fort Cambpell, Ky., Commander of two howitzer batteries in Vietnam (including all four caliber of FA weapons: 105 mm, 155 mm, 175 mm and eight inch in the Army inventory), Commander of a 175 mm battery in the 5th Battalion of the 28th Field Artillery, Commander of the 5th/28 FA Battalion for four years and Commander of the 428th Field Artillery Brigade for three years.