For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made May 12-21: Michael Campbell, 26, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, DUI, no operators, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Jessica L. Smith, 36, Point Pleasant, possession of controlled substance, permitting DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Damien I. Dean, 21, Ashton, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Jessica M. Burdette, 28, Point Pleasant, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Franklin S. Eaves, 28, Gallipolis Ferry, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Walter R. Cavender, 49, Leon, possession of controlled substance, prohibited person in possession of firearm times 11, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Samantha Greene, 36, New Haven, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Tessa R. Vanmeter, 38, West Columbia, shoplifting-warrant, arrested by M. Stewart. Darlene L. Dalton, 47, Gallipolis Ferry, truancy, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Jonathan S. Allbaugh, 28, Point Pleasant, DUI, driving suspended, possession of controlled substance. Luana Ester Randolph-Potter, 43, Gallipolis Ferry, reckless driving, no operators, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes.