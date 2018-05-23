Wahama Sports Hall of Fame nominations

MASON — Nominations for the 10th class of the Wahama High School Sports Hall of Fame are now being accepted.

To be eligible, a person must be a graduate of Wahama, earned at least two sports letters, and been out of high school for at least 10 years. The deadline to apply is July 1.

Nomination forms are available from Hall of Fame board members Ron Bradley at the high school, or Bob Greene and Ty Roush at Riverside Golf Course. The completed forms can be mailed to the high school (address is on the form), or returned to the above board members.

Those accepted into the Hall of Fame will be honored at the second home football game in the fall, which will be Sept. 14 against Belpre.

Inductees for 2017 included Gordon Clark, Danny Yonker, Eddie Starcher, and Keithann Sayre.