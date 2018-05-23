Recognizing local youth in government

Jacob Shulll, pictured second from left, was recently recognized by the Mason County Commission for his work with the Youth Leadership Association (YLA) group. A junior at Point Pleasant High School, and a president of YLA, Shull recently took part in a youth in government seminar which allowed him to sit in at the West Virginia State Supreme Court of Appeals. He served as a judical officer and as an associate justice at the 61st West Virginia Youth in Government, Model Legislature and Supreme Court seminar. Pictured with Shull are Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley.

