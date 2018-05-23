S.T.E.M event this Friday

POINT PLEASANT — Remake Learning Days, along with Mason County Schools will be sponsoring a Techniquest event for the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN).

Techniquest will be held Friday, May 22, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. Bree Ramey of the FRN shared students from Mason County Schools, Adult Education, and Career Advantage will be attending. The event is also open to the public and lunch will be provided. Ramey explained at the event there will be presentations on robotics, drones, 3D printing, Greenbank telescope and more with many activities and labor market information.

Members of Remake Learning, a network renowned for launching nationally recognized educational innovations designed to ignite young imaginations, will host more than 270 events from May 17-25 during its third annual Remake Learning Days. Parents, families, and kids will experience hands-on, technology-infused learning experiences in neighborhoods across southwest Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

This year, Remake Learning Days will be showcased nationally as visitors from across the U.S. attend in anticipation of expanding the event to their own cities next year. These guests will tour designated Remake Learning Days events around the region to gain ideas and best practices they can adapt for their regions.

“We are thrilled that other cities will soon be adopting this creative, hands-on approach for education,” said Dorie Taylor, producer for Remake Learning Days. “Our goal since the inception of Remake Learning Days in 2016 has been to spark a learning revolution for this generation of pre-K-12th grade students, inspiring them as well as the adults in their lives to meet their futures head on. By connecting them with ideas that tap into their passions, we hope to encourage them to embrace education as a bridge to this future.”

For nine days, more than 270 events in towns and neighborhoods across the Pittsburgh region and West Virginia will feature hands-on educational activities. Events will be hosted by local schools, museums, libraries, companies, recreation centers, and community-based organizations. Events are grouped around specific themes, including arts, maker learning, outdoor learning, science, technology, and youth voice. Events target a broad array of passions and interest to guarantee that there is something for everyone.

Last year, nearly 30,000 people attended Remake Learning Days, capturing the attention of national education advocates. Since the program’s inception in 2016, approximately 600 free public events have been hosted, generating more than 300,000 social media impressions per day.