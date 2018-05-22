Bend Area Gospel Jubilee set

COTTAGEVILLE — The 28th annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee is set to begin June 4 at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds, with over 40 artists participating.

The jubilee will continue through June 9, according to Promoter Evelyn Roush. It will begin daily at 5 p.m., with the exception of June 9, when singing starts at 3:30 p.m.

Individuals and groups from as far as Tennessee, Indiana and North Carolina will be singing at the jubilee, along with more local artists from West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. In addition, there will be preaching by Rev. Darren Lore on June 6 at 8 p.m., and Rev. Brian Baer on June 8 at 7 p.m.

The first night of the jubilee will feature the singers who supported the monthly sing-alongs, held throughout the year to raise funds for the jubilee. During the first half-hour of the Saturday singing, the youngsters will be featured, and Roush said she encourages all to come and support them as they witness for Jesus.

Admission is free, but a love offering will be accepted daily. The event will be held regardless of weather conditions, as there is seating under shelter, Roush said. Handicap parking will be available near the stage.

Concessions will be sold by the Statts Mill Willing Workers 4-H Club, and camping is available for $15 a night with full hook-up.

Two potluck dinners will be held, one on June 4 at 5 p.m., and the second on June 8 at noon. All are welcome to join for the meals.

An auction will be held June 9 at 10 a.m. Donations of auction items can be dropped off at any time during the jubilee. Roush said the volunteer auctioneers make it a fun event, and all proceeds benefit the jubilee. Daily gift drawings are also held throughout the week.

For more information, contact Roush at 304-882-2049. Details are also available on the event Facebook page at Bend Area Gospel Jubilee.

John Hesson of St. Albans, is pictured as he sings during the 2017 Bend Area Gospel Jubilee. He will return this year, along with 40 other individuals and groups, when the jubilee is held June 4 through 9 at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds in Cottageville. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.23-Jubilee-1.jpg John Hesson of St. Albans, is pictured as he sings during the 2017 Bend Area Gospel Jubilee. He will return this year, along with 40 other individuals and groups, when the jubilee is held June 4 through 9 at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds in Cottageville. The Builders Quartet of Ripley, WV will be among the singers featured during the 28th annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee. Promoter Evelyn Roush said the event will be held rain or shine at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds, June 4 through 9. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.23-Jubilee-2.jpg The Builders Quartet of Ripley, WV will be among the singers featured during the 28th annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee. Promoter Evelyn Roush said the event will be held rain or shine at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds, June 4 through 9.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

