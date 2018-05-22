Leon preschoolers honor parent volunteer

LEON — The preschool class at Leon Elementary school recently honored a parent volunteer.

Rachel Payne is described as an unsung hero by Leon Elementary staff for her years of dedicated service to the school.

Payne said the preschool students made her a book called “ABC and Me.” She explained each student created their own drawing of an animal inside the book, naming the animal and writing a small story about it.

The dedication in the book read, “We dedicate this book to Rachel Payne in of honor of her love and dedication to the students at Leon Elementary School. Rachel has given multiple hours of volunteer service and she is greatly appreciated by all. We love you Rachel! 2018 Leon Elementary Preschool.”

Payne shared the preschool students gave her a big group hug after giving her their gift.

“It was very sweet, they definitely know how to make a girl cry,” said Payne.

Prior to her daughter entering kindergarten is when Payne began volunteering at Leon Elementary. Payne’s daughter will be a senior this coming school year. She explained her sister-in-law was involved in the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and suggested Payne be a parent volunteer.

Payne commented she was blessed with being able to go and help at the school whenever she was needed. She explained she enjoys volunteering and does not expect anything in return for services.

Watching the students she is involved with grow up in the school system and seeing where life takes them is a rewarding experience on its own.

Leon Elementary preschool class with parent volunteer Rachel Payne holding the book they made for her. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_0518.Volunteer.jpg Leon Elementary preschool class with parent volunteer Rachel Payne holding the book they made for her.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

