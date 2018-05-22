Memorial Day Parade this Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County does enjoy a good parade with the AMVETS Memorial Day Parade being held this Saturday, May 26, helping to unofficially kick off summer.

Local residents have a chance to show their support and respect to local veterans during the annual Memorial Day Parade in Point Pleasant. The parade is sponsored and organized each year by AMVETS Post #2. The actual parade begins at 1 p.m. and travels south along Main Street. It is also free to participate in the parade which typically lines up about a half hour prior to the start of the parade at the old Central School. Veterans, Native Americans, churches, scouts and pageant queens often come out to show their patriotism in the parade.

The AMVETS Post #2 and its ladies auxiliary are active in not only Memorial Day activities but on Veterans Day and on 9/11.

Dennis Rayburn commented, “It is a modest affair, but very sincere…the local people have latched onto the Memorial Day Parade and the Veterans Day Parade.”

Following the parade, various activities will be held on Main Street for residents.

Memorial Day occurs on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day 2018 will fall on May 28 this year. The holiday was originally known as Decoration Day, beginning in the years following the Civil War, becoming an official federal holiday in 1971. The purpose of Memorial Day is to honor all of the men and women who perished while serving in the U.S. military. Many individuals observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades.

