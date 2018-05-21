Remembering ‘the forgotten war‘

LETART — The Letart Nature Park Organization is preparing to host the Traveling Korean War Memorial, arriving in Mason County this Thursday, May 24.

The memorial comes from the non-profit Freedom’s Never Free organization in Lancaster, Ohio. It will be escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders as it travels through Pomeroy, Ohio, Mason, Hartford, and New Haven reaching the final destination at the Letart Nature Park between 6-6:30 p.m., Thursday evening.

Members of each community are encouraged to come out to the street and show respect as the memorial passes. The memorial should pass through the towns between 5:15-6 p.m.

The memorial will be open to the public for viewing late Thursday, May 24 as soon as the set up is complete and remain open until Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m.

The event is free to all.

Letart Nature Park Organization (LNPO) President Marilyn Kearns shared she is hoping for a good turnout this weekend. Kearns commented the members of LNPO are hoping to have most of the events outdoors, but if inclement weather should strike, several organizations have donated tents and the community center will be available on Friday and Saturday.

“We are all very excited and a bit nervous to have an event of this size coming to the park. Our main objective is to honor our veterans, but we also hope to showcase the park – it is beautiful this time of year,” said Kearns.

The official opening will begin at 8 a.m., Friday, May 25 with the flag raising. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. with assistance from local veterans which will include opening prayer, guest speakers, acknowledgement of veterans in attendance, and explanation of Missing Man Table. On Saturday, May 26 the event will also open with a prayer and ceremony at 10 a.m.

Kearns stated, “We encourage those who have, or are currently serving in the military to join us and allow us the honor of personally thanking you for your service. We also encourage the public to join us in this opportunity to show appreciation to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

The memorial will be open around the clock with night lighting and visitors may come and go as they please. Also, free hot dogs and drinks will be served throughout the day.

“The memorial is impressive and there will also be additional military displays including vehicles, uniforms, informational displays, and medals. We encourage everyone to stop by and bring a friend, relative, or neighbor,” said Kearns.

The Letart Nature Park is located at 23671 Sandhill Road, Letart which is 11 miles from Point Pleasant and eight miles from New Haven.

The Traveling Korean War Memorial will be open to the public for viewing late Thursday, May 24 as soon as the set up is complete and remain open until Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_0203.TK_.jpg The Traveling Korean War Memorial will be open to the public for viewing late Thursday, May 24 as soon as the set up is complete and remain open until Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m.

Special exhibit set for Memorial Day Weekend