Performances to be held this week

MASON — The Bend Area will be filled with the sounds of music next week, as the music departments of both Wahama High School and New Haven Elementary hold spring concerts.

The Wahama band, choir and piano students will be featured in a concert Monday, beginning at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. The New Haven Elementary Choir, as well as the fifth grade band, will perform at the elementary school concert on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It will be held in the elementary school gym, and will also include a musical play, “Harmony High.”

According to Wahama Choir Director Rachel Reynolds, the choir will present several selections, including “Fly Away Home,” which will also be performed at the graduation ceremony.

The ladies of the choir will be featured during the song “Heart for Any Fate,” while an acapella version of “Wanting Memories” will feature the choir men playing various percussion instruments. Other selections will include the All-State song “The Moon is Distant,” as well as a traditional field yell, “Run Children, Run.”

The junior high and senior high concert bands are both under the direction of Emily Hall. The senior band will play four selections including “Isle of Calypso,” featuring senior Lauren Fields. The junior high band will also play four numbers.

Piano students at the concert will be Aaron Beard, accompanied by soloist Emily Mattox; Hayley Hazelwood; and Kyrsten Baker, accompanied by soloist Bre Walter.

The 66-member New Haven Elementary Choir is under the direction of Kimberly Bond. It is made up of students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

The elementary choir will sing “A Child of This World,” featuring Mary Brinker as soloist. Rachel Reynolds on piano and Kenny Bond on djembe will accompany the members on “Sisi Ni Moja,” which is a Swahili phrase meaning “we are one.”

The fifth grade band, under the direction of Emily Hall, will also play selections, followed by the play. “Harmony High” is a musical where everyone, including the teachers and principal, sing all day, Bond said.

There is no admission for either concert. Donations will be accepted at the Wahama event, with the money to be split equally between the band and choir.

The Wahama High School Choir is pictured following the spring production of “High School Musical.” The choir, along with the band and piano students, will be presenting their spring concert Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. New Haven Elementary will present a concert on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.19-wahama-choir.jpg The Wahama High School Choir is pictured following the spring production of “High School Musical.” The choir, along with the band and piano students, will be presenting their spring concert Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. New Haven Elementary will present a concert on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.