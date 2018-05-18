Shelter pets of the week

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say, this female cat, Becky, is a very sweet girl, but blind in one eye. If interested in giving Becky some unconditional love in a forever home, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say, this male dog, Parker, is a very sweet lab mix who loves everyone. If interested in being loved by Parker, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.