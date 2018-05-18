Movie at the point returns

POINT PLEASANT — Movie at the Point will be making its return for a second year.

The first movie will shown on Saturday, May 26 at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Disney’s Moana will be playing. Gabe Roush, Point Pleasant City council member, said the movie will begin at dark. He advises guests to arrive around 8:30 p.m. as the movie is likely to start at 9 p.m. Free popcorn will be available to viewers. Roush suggested viewers bring lawn chairs or blankets with them. Also, viewers are permitted to bring their own snacks and drinks.

Roush said Movie at the Point will take a recess for June, but resume in July. A movie will be shown at dark at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Saturday’s in July, August, and September.

Roush commented the movies being shown will all be family friendly, but this year the movie choices will be a variety of choices by showing different genres of movies geared towards all age groups.

He explained the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreation Committee had known of successful outdoor movie nights in other towns and thus decided to bring the event to Point Pleasant last year.

Roush shared the event, “exceeded expectations,” for its first year and was a great success. Tu-Endie-Wei was a, “packed park,” for the inaugrual showing, commented Roush, with approximately 300 viewers in attendance. In result of the successful turnout, he and fellow members of the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreation Committee have decided to have multiple dates for Movie at the Point this year.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing.

