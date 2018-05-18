Summer reading program kicks off June 12

MASON COUNTY — It will be a summer of discovery at the Mason County Libraries, as the Summer Reading Program gets underway in June.

“Summer of Discovery at the Library” will be the theme of the free event, with reading, games, crafts, prizes and activities being planned.

The kickoff will take place on June 12 with a performance by Tony M. Music. Music will be at the Mason library for patrons of the Mason and New Haven libraries at 10 a.m. He will then move to the library in Point Pleasant for a 2 p.m. performance.

Music is a full-time children’s music entertainer. He integrates music, literature and storytelling into an educational, interactive and fun experience, according to his website. Music is from Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Library Clerk Teresa Gibbs said at the Mason and New Haven libraries, events each week will be based on a particular book series. Among the series being explored will be Captain Underpants, Junie B. Jones, Nancy Drew, and Little House on the Prairie.

Someone will be at the libraries each day at 1 p.m. to read to the children, Gibbs said. There will also be daily activities and crafts, as well as materials for children to take home, explaining family challenges.

Once a week, the children will be treated to special activities, going along with the particular books series. For example, Gibbs said the week of the Little House on the Prairie series, participants will be in the kitchen making fresh bread and butter. Among other special activities will be making slime, making and illustrating a book, and decorating aprons and making pizza.

There will be different ways to earn prizes during the program. Gibbs said children will get a sticker for every 15 minutes they spend reading. Other ways will be offered, as well.

While the theme will be the same for all three libraries, the program at the Point Pleasant location will vary slightly from Mason and New Haven.

Point Pleasant Library Clerk Cindy Williams said there the program will be based on categories rather than book series. Children will explore topics like science, art, and mysteries, among others.

A certified instructor will teach fitness dance and yoga. There will be a weekly Lego club, an indoor teddy bear picnic, an exploration of the science of ice cream, and a “kids in the kitchen” segment.

On July 10, Nick Blain of Huntington will be at the libraries to present “House of Rock.” He will appear at the New Haven library at 10 a.m., and the Point Pleasant library at 2 p.m.

The libraries will also be serving lunches and snacks throughout the summer. Additional details on the food program will be released soon.

For more information on summer reading, or to sign children up for the program, contact the Point Pleasant library at 304-675-0894, Mason library at 304-773-5580, or New Haven library at 304-882-3252.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

