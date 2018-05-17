Final plans for fishing rodeo

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met this week for its regularly scheduled meeting, discussing final plans for the annual fishing rodeo.

The fishing rodeo will be held on Saturday, June 9, free fishing day, at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant. The event is free to the public and will take place from 8 a.m.-noon, awards to follow.

Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, said there will be three different prizes in five separate age groups. Fishing poles will be given to winners who catch the most fish, the shortest fish, and the longest fish of each age group. The Mason County Health Department will be providing free hot dogs.

Fowler is looking for a new water supplier this year, so guests can stay hydrated throughout the event.

“It’s a lot of fun, the idea is for families to get out and do something together,” said Fowler.

In other business, Bree Ramey, of Workforce West Virginia Career Center, reminded FRN members the Techniquest event will be held on Friday, May 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

On Monday, May 28, 1 p.m. the annual Memorial Day parade will be held said Ramey. She added there will be activities on Main Street after the parade.

On Monday, June 11, from noon-2 p.m. at the Bellemead United Methodist Church for the Mason County Baby Pantry, a small Farmer’s Market will be set up for children said Ramey. She explained each child will be given an allotted amount of coupons and can choose which fruits and vegetables they would like to have.

Brittni Kaylor, Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC), updated fellow FRN members on the prom public service announcements the SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) sent out via the school system regarding a message about prom to parents the Friday prior to Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, Wahama High School, and Hannan Junior/Senior High School proms.

Kaylor explained special cords have been purchased for senior SADD students to wear when they walk at graduation, 10 students from Hannan and six students from Wahama will receive the cords. The cords are red and white.

Fowler commented on the turnout of the candidate forum.

He said the 2019 grant package has been submitted for the FRN this year and on June 5 a state FRN meeting will be held.

Ramey reported Teen Court has been postponed, three cases must be heard before the end of the school year. The date is to be decided.

John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter, informed FRN members the shelter is currently seeking a housing coordinator and he is taking applications. The position requires a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work or a related concentration such as psychology, sociology, or family science.

A representative from Pressley Ridge is looking to have a open house in Mason County to help spread the word about the foster home and find new foster parents.

Ramey informed FRN members the sector of Workforce West Virginia which she works, Career Advantage, has been taken over by a new company and the program is going to be re-vamped. She said she currently has no spots available, but does have a waiting for those interested in the program. Fowler commented the program will have a new name in July.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, June 19, 3 p.m. at the courthouse annex.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

